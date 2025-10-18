UCLA To Host 2027 Four-Star Athlete on Game-Day Visit
UCLA and interim head coach Tim Skipper are using their recent success on the field to build some momentum on the recruiting trail. They look to win their third game in a row at home against Maryland this weekend, and the Bruins are hosting numerous prospects on campus for visits during the game.
One of the most exciting recruits that will be in Westwood on Saturday is a 2027 four-star athlete (ATH) and top 300 prospect. With a good visit, UCLA could be in a strong position early in his recruitment.
UCLA Set to Host Top 2027 Athlete Prospect For Maryland Game
While plenty of prospects will be on campus for the Bruins' upcoming game against the Terps, one of the most intriguing recruits is Kingston Celifie, a four-star ATH from Calabasas High School in Calabasas, California.
Celifie shared that he would be in Westwood this weekend on X and thanked Bruins' recruiting analyst Aaron Brin for the invitation.
- "Excited to be attending the UCLA game this weekend against Maryland. Huge thanks to [Aaron Brin and UCLA Football] for the invite!" Celifie wrote.
Celifie plays multiple positions for Calabasas High School, including wide receiver, running back, and defensive back. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 280 overall prospect in the 2027 class, the No. 15 ATH, and the No. 26 player from California.
While he'll be at UCLA this weekend, Celifie still hasn't received an offer from the Bruins. Getting a player on campus for a game-day visit allows a program to see how they look in person, get their measurements, and meet them face-to-face.
If Skipper and his staff are impressed with the young athlete, he'll likely leave campus with an offer.
Since Celifie is only a 2027 prospect, he's still fairly underrecruited, holding only seven Division I offers. If the Bruins ultimately decide to offer him, it would allow them to start building a relationship with him early in his process.
Earlier this season, the Bruins fired former head coach DeShaun Foster. At first, their recruiting took a hit, as they lost almost half of their 2026 class. However, with Skipper leading the team to two straight wins over Penn State and Michigan State, UCLA is building momentum on the recruiting trail.
A win over Maryland on Saturday would send a message to Celifie and the rest of the visitors in Westwood that UCLA is a program worth playing for.
