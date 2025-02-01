REPORT: Former UCLA Star Receives Dazzling Contract Prediction
The UCLA Bruins are not exactly known as a football powerhouse, instead focusing much more on the basketball program. However, that does not mean that they have not placed some pretty impressive players in the NFL.
A perfect example is Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa.
Odighizuwa has established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the business and is also probably one of the league's most underrated players.
The 26-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble and is now headed to free agency.
Odighizuwa doesn't stuff the stat sheet, but his impact is palpable, and he will unquestionably be one of the most sought-after defensive players on the market this March, even if he isn't a household name.
As a matter of fact, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus listed Odighizuwa among 10 defensive free agents that deserve to get paid this offsesaon.
"The Cowboys‘ defense was largely ineffective in Mike Zimmer’s first year as defensive coordinator, but Odighizuwa remained a solid anchor," Locker wrote. "The UCLA product recorded a second straight season with a 78.5 PFF pass-rushing grade or better, amassing 60 pressures, seven sacks and a 15.1% pass-rush win rate — good for fifth among interior defenders."
As for the contract Locker expects Odighizuwa to land?
"Given that Odighizuwa is just 26 but has been a strong pass-rusher for three years in a row, he’s a highly appealing free agent," Locker wrote. "Don’t be shocked if the total value of his new deal reaches $70 million."
It actually would not be surprising of the UCLA product secures such an expensive deal given how consistent he has been since entering the NFL in 2021.
Not only has Odighizuwa been productive, but he has missed just one game in his professional career, which came during his rookie campaign.
The Dayton, Ohio native will definitely have a rather large number of potential suitors once free agency begins, especially given his ability to affect the game as both a run stuffer and a pass rusher.
We'll see how the market for Odighizuwa takes shape.
