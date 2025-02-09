Could Former Bruin Sean Rhyan be Traded This Offseason?
In the backrooms of draft communities, scouts and analysts spend hours discussing, debating and predicting what teams are going to do come draft day. Through several conversations, there has been an idea that the Green Bay Packers could make a bold move to sure-up their offensive line.
The idea is that if Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr falls, Green Bay could make a move to acquire his services.
Thus, if Banks gets drafted by the Packers, that would essentially push out former UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. After drafting tackle Jordan Morgan with its first-round pick last year, Green Bay could see both Banks and Morgan play guard while Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom play tackle. Elgton Jenkins or Josh Myers could play center if Green Bay re-signs Myers.
If that move is made, there would be no place on the offensive line for Rhyan, and considering he's an NFL-caliber starter who would be forced to be a backup, the Packers may look for trade value.
Rhyan is on the last year of his rookie deal; he has played in 30 professional games and started 17 of them, including the Packers' wild card loss to the eventual NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles.
Banks is a projected first-round pick, expected to go within the top 15. The problem is that many people have voiced concerns about his ability to play tackle at the NFL level, especially to do so as a day one starter.
Another reason he may drop is that Will Campbell is the first offensive lineman off the board. However, no one really knows exactly where he might go at. While everyone's best guess says between the 7-10 pick range, if he falls, that may push offensive linemen back in the draft.
Alongside that, Ohio State's Josh Simmons has become a fan favorite. Despite spending most of his 2024 season on the sidelines, the young tackle has the traits and film that make scouts salivate.
If Green Bay goes after Banks and uses him in the same way the Eagles used Mekhi Becton, they may have a weapon on their hands. That, of course, would come to the detriment of Rhyan.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.