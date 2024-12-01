Bruins Senior QB Ends His Career With a Win
The UCLA Bruins (5-7) took down Fresno State at home on senior day by a score of 20-13 on Saturday afternoon to close out their season. Senior quarterback Ethan Garbers was sensational in his final game as a Bruin, tossing for 289 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions.
Garbers was consistent all game and put the dagger in the Bulldogs with a short two-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant. The Bruins took a 10-point lead with that score and it would be the difference in the ballgame.
The Newport Beach, California native spoke to the media postgame and spoke on that game-winning drive to seal the game. He was determined to lead his team to victory with a big-time play in a big-time moment.
"It felt great, honestly," Garbers said. "Calling that play, we were anticipating throwing it. They wanted me to, if it wasn't open, take a sack or throw it away. But no, I said, 'Screw that, let's win this game,' and J Mike [J. Michael Sturdivant] made a great play on the ball. [We] Didn't want to let the defense go out there again and do their thing, so we decided to close it out. It's a team effort, though; all 11 guys came out in the second half, dominated, did what we needed to do, and we were successful."
The tenacity and competitiveness from Garbers to win the game himself and take matters into his own hands with a clutch touchdown pass showed his dedication to the Bruins program and his competitive fire to finish his collegiate career with a win.
Garbers earned his third-straight game of over 250 passing yards and his seventh of the season. He avoided throwing an interception for the third-straight game and had only thrown two in his past six games. The development he made over this season is night and day from the rough start he had.
Starting all 11 games for the Bruins, Garbers was able to stay healthy all year and contribute effectively all season. After a 1-5 start to the season, Garbers led the Bruins to four wins in their final six games including three huge Big Ten wins in the back half of the year.
