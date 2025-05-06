UCLA Affected by Conference Rival Coach's Suspension
It's hard to believe that these words are being said, but UCLA needs to be on high alert after its Big Ten rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, decided to self-penalize in anticipation of consequences from the NCAA pertaining to the Connor Stalions scandal.
In a report by ESPN's Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, Moore is set to miss multiple games in 2025.
"Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is expected to be suspended for two games for the upcoming 2025 season as part of self-imposed sanctions by the university for the Connor Stalions advanced scouting scandal, industry sources told ESPN," the report read.
"The suspensions will be for Michigan's Week 3 and Week 4 games against Central Michigan and Nebraska. Moore will also be barred from any team-related duties during those weeks and will receive additional recruiting-related penalties. The NCAA can still punish Moore in addition to the self-imposed school penalties. A final resolution is expected before the start of the season.
" ... The second-year head coach was offensive coordinator in 2023 when Stalions, a former Michigan staffer, was first accused of operating an advanced scouting operation by having friends and family attend games around the country and videotape the sideline play signals of future Wolverines opponents. Stalions was alleged to have used that tape to decipher their playcalling signals."
Former Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the first three games of the 2023 season and then again for the final three games of the 2024 regular season due to violations. Harbaugh returned for the Big Ten title game and won a national championship.
This affects UCLA as Moore is expected to miss Michigan's game against Nebraska. If Nebraska is able to beat Michigan, it has a cupcake schedule heading into a home matchup against USC.
After that, Nebraska travels to the Rose Bowl to play UCLA. The Cornhuskers could legitimately be 9-0 heading to Pasadena.
Long term, it puts UCLA at risk of losing Deshaun Foster and Tino Sunseri. If more comes out about Moore to the point he has to step down, if Foster has a good season in 2025, he could be in the running for the Michigan job.
Another coach in the running could be Indiana's Curt Cignetti. If Cignetti takes the job, he may hire Sunseri as his offensive coordinator.
Something to keep an eye on.
