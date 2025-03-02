UCLA Conference Rival Makes Ignorant Statement on CFP Auto Bids
UCLA, via its membership with the Big Ten, could see the team eligible for multiple auto bids into the College Football Playoff if the conference and the SEC get their way.
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has publicaly backed this idea, stating that the strength of the Big Ten justifies unfair treatment across college football.
“I think our conference and the SEC, for sure, should have automatic qualifiers,” Moore told On3. “You can just look at the strength of schedules, the week-to-week and the games. You feel like you’re in the NFL sometimes, where every week is a battle. Doesn’t matter who you play; every week is a battle. Absolutely, that should be the case.”
What are we talking about? Every week is a battle regardless of who you play. Moore just described football. This is the same privileged behavior that has created a superiority complex over college football that empowers teams to believe they are a lot better than who they are because they play the one or two tough teams in the conference.
The Big Ten is not that tough. There are 3-4 tough teams, and only two of them have shown the ability to win multiple playoff games.
In Michigan's three Big Ten title games, it won all of them by an average of 26.6 points. Michigan was favored by nearly three scores in each game and covered every time.
Only Michigan and Ohio State are legit national title contenders. You could add Oregon and Washington once Dan Lanning and Jedd Fisch build up their teams, but if we're dealing with hypotheticals, just give the SEC the national title and forgo the season.
Also, the superiority argument is overrated. Let's not act like TCU didn't destroy Michigan in the 2023 playoff. Is TCU undeserving because it plays in the Big 12? What about when Boise State used to beat teams so badly in bowl games, the powers that be screwed them out of marquee matchups throughout the 2000s and 2010s.
Or when Utah beat Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. Or when TCU beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. If a playoff existed, did those G5 teams deserve to sit at home?
Remind me, when was the last time Penn State beat Michigan? Or Ohio State? But should all three programs get auto bids just because they dominate everyone else? That says more about the lack of even strength throughout the conference.
But wait it gets better.
“If other conferences are only going to play eight conference games," Moore said, "and if we’re playing nine conference games, maybe those nonconference games are going to be a little different than they are now."
Michigan plays Texas once and Moore says they have a tough non-conference schedule. Funny considering how silent they were when they would remain ranked high after playing powerhouses like -- checks notes -- Hawaii, Colorado State, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, UConn and the list goes on. Oh by the way, all at home.
What is he talking about? Also how superior are the Big Ten and SEC when Notre Dame, who is inelligible for an autobid, defeated Georgia and Penn State in back to back games.
"I would say we have the best conference in football,” he said. “With us winning the national title in 2023 and Ohio winning in 2024, and as competitive as all the bowl games were, the Big Ten is back on top as the best conference in football. People are going to challenge that, but the facts are the facts.”
Here's the real facts. Michigan is the most privileged team in college football. They win ten games, and they're automatically in the playoffs. Their own athletic director, Warde Manuel, is on the CFP committee and was committee chair last season.
Moore's statements reek of ignorance, a mindset of superiority and the fact he contradicted everything he said.
Just play the game. If you're good enough, you're good enough. Enough already with the nonsense.
If Moore doesn't believe he can win every game, every year, he has no business being Michigan's head coach.
