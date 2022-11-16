Class of 2023 WR Jeremiah McClure Commits to UCLA Football

One of the top uncommitted receivers in the country has made his college decision.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Jeremiah McClure has verbally committed to UCLA football, the Mater Dei Catholic (CA) prospect announced Tuesday night on Twitter. McClure had included the Bruins in his top four on Thursday alongside Arizona, Washington and Indiana, and he ultimately sided with the blue and gold.

McClure also had offers from BYU, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Louisville, Michigan, San Diego State, Tennessee, USC, Utah and Utah State.

The Bruins sent their offer to McClure on Jan. 25, and the receiver came to Westwood for an unofficial visit on April 2. McClure took his official visits to Washington on April 19 and Arizona on June 10, and he didn't earn his offer from Indiana until Aug. 1.

McClure also came out the Rose Bowl for UCLA's game against South Alabama on Sept. 17.

The San Diego native transferred from St. Augustine (CA) to Mater Dei Catholic ahead of the 2021 season, and he made an immediate impact at his new school en route to an undefeated season and CIF Division 2AA State Championship. McClure racked up double-digit touchdowns while primarily lining up outside the numbers, thriving as a deep threat and even impressing as a blocker down the field.

Through 10 games this season, McClure has gone for 703 yards and 10 touchdowns on 33 catches.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass-catcher runs a 4.48-second 40-yard dash.

McClure is a four-star recruit, according to Rivals, ESPN and On3, but 247Sports gave him three stars. In the 247Sports Composite, McClure is ranked as the No. 18 player in California, No. 34 receiver in the nation and No. 261 overall recruit in his class.

Among uncommitted receivers, McClure was ranked No. 2, and he ranked No. 3 among all uncommitted players in California.

UCLA's 2023 recruiting class moved up from No. 72 to to No. 63 in the country following McClure's commitment, although they remained at No. 9 in the Pac-12. The Bruins now have 10 commits, including two receivers – McClure and three-star Norco (CA) product Grant Gray, who became the first player to join the class in mid-April.

The No. 2 commit in UCLA's class is linebacker Tre Edwards, who is McClure's teammate at Mater Dei Catholic.

PHOTO COURTESY OF JEREMIAH MCCLURE/TWITTER