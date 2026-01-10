3 Bruins Who Must Shine vs Maryland
In this story:
The Bruins have struggled with consistency throughout the season, but against Maryland, a handful of Bruins have the opportunity to shed that narrative.
UCLA desperately needs to find a win after dropping back-to-back games to Wisconsin and Iowa. As the Bruins have proven all season, they really rely on notable individual performances in order to win. With one of their top scorers, Skyy Clark , trending to miss time, other Bruins need to step up.
Donovan Dent | G
Donovan Dent has been up and down all season, there are times where he looks like the best player in the nation, other times not so much. Maryland offers a rare opportunity where Dent should be able to make a sizeable impact offensively, simply due to better matchups all around.
With Skyy Clark expected to miss this Big Ten showdown, Dent will need to make up his scoring in one way or another. This season Dent has shot an abysmal 9.1% from three this season, so he will need to find other ways to make a substantial impact.
Eric Dailey Jr | F
Eric Dailey Jr had a very strong game against the Wisconsin the game prior. Dailey Jr looked like the player the Bruins thought they were getting in the offseason, scoring 18 points as well as grabbing eight, high-impact rebounds.
His ability to control the paint has been something the Bruins have severely missed all season. If Dailey can build off of that performance against Wisconsin the Bruins could be in serious business during their grueling conference stretch.
Brandon Williams | F
After Mick Cronin seemingly cut his losses with Xavier Booker against Wisconsin, it appears that Brandon Williams will be filling his role. Williams was able to find starting minutes, but did not do that much with it, however that Williams is not known for lighting up the stat sheet.
His 6-foot-7, 230-pound frame offers a imposing threat deep in the paint that will be crucial in elevating the Bruins defense as a whole. While it would be nice to see him score more against Maryland, its clear his role will primarily consist of slowing the Terrapins down in the paint.
UCLA needs a strong showing against Maryland—not because it would be nice to see, but because it’s necessary. The Bruins have been one of the most volatile teams in the country, and this game has to serve as a building block if they want to reverse that narrative.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.