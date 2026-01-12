Social Media Reacts To Another Dominant Women's Win

UCLA has been on a hot streak for the entirety of their season thus far, having only lost one game in total against the #2 ranked Texas.

The Bruins had hopes of keeping that momentum going against their next opponent in the Nebraska Cornhuskers, so they took them on ready to dominate and social media was along for the ride.

It's gonna be one of those ucla wbb days isnt it — B (@moneymatrixxx) January 12, 2026

The First Quarter

The first quarter gave Bruins fans exactly what they wanted to see in their UCLA team, with a lead quickly being attained after the first ten minutes.

In comparison with Nebraska, the Bruins simply had the better start to the game with their general atmosphere, and it showed as the lead increased, ending in favor of UCLA 17-11.

With the lead at two possessions already, and star players like Lauren Betts and Gianna Kneepkins starting to warm up, UCLA looked to be in position already to put the game away.

@UCLAWBB Shot selection is key — catch-and-shoot rhythm, no forcing.

20. When Gianna stays composed and connected, UCLA keeps control of the game. — Sergio Betts | UCLA Bruins (@PBackup215241) January 12, 2026

The Second Quarter

Much like the previous ten minutes, the second quarter saw UCLA simply play better overall compared to Nebraska, pulling away by another six points.

Going into halftime with a 12 point, 37-25, lead gave almost everyone online the final evidence they needed to see to know that the Bruins had the game completely in their control.

UCLA is just too much for Nebraska. Too much length in the lane on defense for Nebraska to do anything off the dribble — AlisonSøns (@alisondenae) January 12, 2026

The Third Quarter

After halftime UCLA took any mistakes they were making and made the effort to get rid of all of them, shown in their pulling away by another eight points, two more than either the first or second quarter.

Their lead was ever growing, and the satisfaction viewers had grew with the lead as they saw the score reach 59-41, leading to less posts online as confidence became paramount over stress for the team.

Nothing on the UCLA road demolition of Nebraska? — Brian Gianelli (@bgianelli) January 12, 2026

3 WINS FOR ME TODAY GOD IS GOOD (ucla game isn’t over yet but they’re obviously winning so) — liya - im 13 (@liyawhis) January 12, 2026

The Fourth Quarter

With only ten minutes left to play, the Cornhuskers put together their final bid to comeback and win against UCLA, and the sudden fire caught the team off guard, if even for just a few minutes.

It allowed Nebraska to get ahead in scoring for the first quarter of the game, at least in the first five minutes of the quarter.

Nebraska is outscoring UCLA 15-11 in the fourth quarter. They are still down 72-56 with 3:10 left. Jessica Petrie has 6 points in the fourth and 10 overall. — Abby Barmore (@Abby_Barmore) January 12, 2026

However, the Bruins were able to contain the fire and pick things back up again afterwards, before running out the game clock to seal their dominant victory.

The final score read 83-61, and UCLA was able to keep their win streak alive along with their dominant season, and they proved that they were the best team in the Big Ten conference, which pleased social media.

UCLA balance is beautiful. Every player that scored was in double figures:

Kiki 12

CLW 14

Kneep 16

Lauren 18

Sienna 12

Gabs 11 — The Mighty Bruins (@themightybruins) January 12, 2026

Iowa beat Nebraska by 10.



USC beat Nebraska by 8.



UCLA just beat them by 22. — suns (on strike) (@antivirgosuns) January 12, 2026

