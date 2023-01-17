Class of 2024 DB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins Puts UCLA in Top 11

One of the top defensive players in Southern California is letting the Bruins hang around as an option in his recruitment.

Class of 2024 defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins revealed his top 11 semifinalists late Monday night, and UCLA football made the cut. Washington, Michigan, Colorado, Texas A&M, Texas, Georgia, Oregon, TCU, Ole Miss and Oklahoma are the other programs still in contention for the Mater Dei (CA) product.

Dunbar-Hawkins also had offers from Kansas, Maryland, Hawaii, Arizona State, Miami (FL), Washington State, USC, Arizona, San Diego State, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Western Kentucky, Utah, Purdue, SMU, San Jose State and Colorado State, but they appear to have been eliminated for the time being.

The morning after unveiling his top 11, Dunbar-Hawkins teased another upcoming announcement for Thursday.

The local prospect took his first unofficial visit to Texas A&M in 2021, then he made his way to TCU, Georgia, Washington, UCLA and Colorado in 2022.

Dunbar-Hawkins' most recent offer came from the Bruins back in September, and he was on campus for a tour and photoshoot in October. When Mater Dei played at the Rose Bowl for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game in November, Dunbar-Hawkins wore a UCLA jacket during warmups. He also sported UCLA Jordan Brand gloves throughout the season.

According to MaxPreps, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound corner played eight games in 2022, finishing the season with 14 tackles and one pass defended. During his sophomore year at Alemany (CA), Dunbar-Hawkins racked up 51 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions.

Dunbar-Hawkins is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. In the 247Sports Composite, Dunbar-Hawkins ranks as the No. 25 player in California, the No. 26 cornerback in the country and the No. 272 overall prospect in his class.

Dunbar-Hawkins' older brother Chris Hawkins went to USC and was on Herm Edwards' staff at Arizona State until this past winter, while his other older brother Armond Hawkins Jr. went to Idaho before working for the Trojans and eventually becoming the Assistant Director of High School Relations at Colorado.

Of the 21 offers UCLA has sent out to 2024 prospects, five have gone to Mater Dei players. Quarterback Elijah Brown earned his offer in January 2022, while offensive linemen DeAndre Carter and Brandon Baker picked up theirs in March and cornerback Zabien Brown got one in May.

UCLA has two former Mater Dei graduates in their secondary already – safety William Nimmo Jr. and cornerback Jaylin Davies.

The Bruins do not have a single class of 2024 commit, and four of their established targets have already committed elsewhere.

PHOTO COURTESY OF KHRISTIAN DUNBAR-HAWKINS/TWITTER