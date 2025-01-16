Could UCLA and Texas Tech Play a Game in Mexico City?
The Big 12 has spent the 2020s looking to expand their influence internationally through their athletics, focusing on the Mexico market as they have multiple teams located in states that share a border with our neighbors from the South.
Back in 2023, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark stated “Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I’m thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the Conference’s first-ever international presence. Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our Conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico.”
There is precedent for an international bowl game as the Bahamas Bowl has become part of college football's annual bowl schedule but if the Big 12 wished to host a regular season game south of the border, UCLA could be a prime candidate as they have yet to fill up their non-conference schedule past 2027, fitting the timeline of when the game could actually be played.
Texas Tech, whose student body is made up of a 26.8 percent Hispanic population has an opening in their schedule in 2028. I spoke with Texas Tech insider and host of the TortillasNTakes podcast Albie Shore about the prospect of the Red Raiders playing in Mexico.
“With the Big 12 making the decision to expand the conference to an international capacity, I’m all in favor of it, especially in sports like basketball & baseball," Shore said. "As much as I would additionally like to see it in football, I’m only okay with it if it is on a de facto 'road' game. TTU needs all the home games we can get! Overall, I think it’s a great way to expand collegiate athletics, the conference brand, and the Texas Tech brand overall. Would love nothing more than to hear a Raider Power out in Mexico City”
Texas Tech has played in an international game before, most notably taking on Heisman winner Barry Sanders in Tokyo, Japan.
Whether as a bowl game or regular season matchup, a venture into Mexico would not only be seen as a bold attempt to expand their brand but as a visible effort to make connections to a place and a culture that many UCLA students and fans have strong ties to.
As the sport continues to grow, there is an expectation that more football players from Central and South America will be making the jump to the United States to play collegiate football. A game in Mexico would not only be a great way to expose the program to an untapped market of talented players but also to establish positive relationships with local universities for academic research and study abroad opportunities. A win for both the schools that participate and the conferences they represent.
