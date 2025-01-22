Could UCLA's Oladejo Be a Perfect Fit for the Bengals?
UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo is a blitzing linebacker that has the speed that causes problems for guards. He's what I like to call a "C-Gap" rusher.
The C-Gap is the space between the tackle and guard. Like Oladejo, C-Gap rushers are effective on the edge or blitzing through the A-Gap which is the space between the center and guard but by blitzing through the C-Gap, they force quick decisions, sloppy feet and an inside lane for a follow up defender to get a hit on the quarterback.
Players like Olajedo are so crucial because if they fail to put pressure on the quarterback, they vacate a spot for him to place the football. If they succeed, quarterbacks cannot roll out and bail out of the pocket because by the time they turn, the linebacker should already be making the tackle. Someone who loves to use players like Oladejo is Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden.
Golden is heavily rumored to be the next defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. Golden was the linebackers coach under Bengals coach Zac Taylor from 2020-2021. Golden coached Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt on the team's way to an appearance in Super Bowl LVI.
The Bengals are not a rich team. Their owner's main source of income is the team itself so they can't afford to pay as many players as other teams due to certain rules with cap space. Thus, the franchise pays offensive players, defensive linemen and linebackers if they're cheap enough. Those are rare cases. The Bengals need some new dynamic linebackers and Oladejo may be a late round answer.
The Bengals may have to spend more draft capital on their defensive secondary as well as the receiver room if certain players leave. When the Bengals reach the later rounds of the draft and they can start focusing on depth, that's where Oladejo's speed and swiftness rounding offensive linemen should make him an attractive prospect.
The NFL is always about five years behind college in scheme evolution and if Golden's Notre Dame defense is the next great system, Oladejo may be employed for some time.
