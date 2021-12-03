Developing: UCLA Offensive Coordinator Justin Frye Connected to Fresno State, Indiana Openings

After posting their best offensive campaign in years, the Bruins could be at risk of losing one of their top offensive coaches.

UCLA football (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Justin Frye has been brought up by multiple outlets as a potential option to fill two major openings – the Indiana offensive coordinator role and the Fresno State head coach position. Coach Chip Kelly is the leading man behind the Bruins' offense, but Frye was given the offensive coordinator title ahead of the 2019 season after one spending one year exclusively as the Bruins' offensive line coach.

Frye played offensive tackle for the Hoosiers from 2002 to 2006, making 45 consecutive starts there before becoming a graduate assistant coach for the 2007 and 2008 seasons. Indiana fired its offensive coordinator, Nick Sheridan, on Sunday, and now needs a replacement, and Frye has been one of the top options mentioned to replace him by 247Sports, the Hoosier Network and The Daily Hoosier.

Before joining UCLA in 2018, Frye spent five seasons as the offensive line coach at Boston College, two seasons at the same position at Temple and two seasons as a graduate assistant at Florida. Frye is a member of not only Kelly's coaching tree, but also Urban Meyer, Steve Addazio and Bill Lynch.

Frye may not have experience as a primary play-caller, despite the offensive coordinator tag he's had for the last three years, but he could take on that role under Indiana coach Tom Allen, who comes from a defensive background.

The Hoosiers ranked No. 82 in the FBS in sacks allowed per game this year with 2.42, and their run game ranked No. 113 with 114.5 yards per game. Under Frye this season, the Bruins' offensive line ranked No. 46 in sacks allowed per game, giving up just two across their final three games of the regular season, and No. 17 in total rushing.

Should Frye want a promotion instead of a lateral move – at least in regards to title – the Fresno State connection is building steam as well.

The Bulldogs saw their head coach, Kalen DeBoer, leave for the Washington job on Monday, and he took starting quarterback Jake Haener to Seattle with him via the transfer portal as well. Behind DeBoer and Haener, Fresno State boasted the No. 14 offense in the country this year.

Athlon Sports college football columnist Bryan Fischer reported Frye would be a name to keep an eye on to replace DeBoer on Monday. Former Fresno State quarterback and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick David Carr listed Frye as a potential dark horse candidate to take the job on Thursday.

Whether Frye would take either of these jobs, or the possible upcoming opening as Ohio State's offensive line coach, remains to be seen. But if he were to leave, Frye would be the second UCLA coach to leave for another job this season, with defensive line coach Johnny Nansen being named Arizona's next defensive coordinator on Wednesday.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated