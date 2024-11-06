Everything You Need to Know About UCLA's Week 11 Game Against Iowa
The UCLA Bruins (3-5) are looking to keep their two-game win streak alive as they welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3) to the Rose Bowl on Friday night in hopes of snapping their opponent's similar winning streak.
It will be the first matchup between these teams as common Big Ten opponents and the first since 1985. The Bruins are led by first-year head coach DeShaun Foster while the Hawkeyes maintain historic coach Kirk Ferentz in his 25th season at the helm.
The Hawkeyes have the upper hand by record and on the stat sheet but whenever a traditional Big Ten has to travel three time zones is never an easy task. The Bruins will have as good of a chance as any to pull off the upset at home.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday's contest:
TV: FOX
Streaming Service: FUBO
Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST
Listen: AM 570 or 1150 (Los Angeles)
Live Audio: UCLABruins.com
The Bruins are reeling after back-to-back wins against Rutgers and Nebraska with a bye week sandwiched in between. This team is playing their best football down the stretch and has looked like a completely different team from their 1-5 start to the season.
Senior quarterback Ethan Garbers has pulled this team out of the mud, throwing for over 600 yards and six touchdowns over the past two games. He will be the catalyst for the Bruins on Friday night, seeking a third-straight upset win in conference play.
Across the field, the Hawkeyes are riding a two-game win streak and are winners of three of their last four. They possess one of the top running backs in all of college football in junior Kaleb Johnson who ranks second in the nation in rushing yards (1,279) and third in rushing touchdown scores (19).
The last time these two teams met was 39 years ago in the 1985 Rose Bowl. The Bruins dominated, running away with a 45-28 on New Year's Day. This is a historic matchup due to the fact that these teams have not met in decades and each side has immense pride on the line.
