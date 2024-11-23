Experienced Quarterback Play May Be Difference on Saturday
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) are just hours away from facing their bitter in-state rival from across town, the USC Trojans (5-5). They have the upper hand at the quarterback position as senior Ethan Garbers played in the Crosstown Showdown last season, earning a big win in one of his best career games.
Garbers will be across the sideline from the newest Trojans quarterback, transfer sophomore Jayden Maiava, who recently gained the starting job after junior Miller Moss was benched prior to last week's win over Nebraska. Maiva was the starter at UNLV last season and thrived in his freshman season.
The difference between the two quarterbacks is that Garbers understands and grew up within this rivalry and was able to succeed in a hostile road environment last season, earning one of the biggest wins of his career as a Bruin. Maiva will play in his first rivalry game and likely will start this Saturday.
Garbers delivered 155 passing yards and three touchdowns en route to a 28-20 upset win over the Trojans last season at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He spoke earlier this week on the importance of having expereince playing and winning in this matchup.
"Yeah, just the confidence and the experience from already playing in one of these games and knowing what it takes to get a 'W,' definitely that helps," Garbers said. "It was great, honestly; that was my first time playing in the Coliseum, which was awesome. I grew up going to games there, a lot of history there. I'm excited to get the first one in the Rose Bowl, but I mean, just from last year, it was a surreal experience, can't really describe it."
Maiava had an impressive first start last week as Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley handed him the reigns after Moss held a 4-5 record as the starter. The transfer sophomore threw for 259 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception and rushed for 20 yards on five carries.
The tables will be turned this year as the Bruins will host at the Rose Bowl with an expected ruckus atmosphere from their fanbase. There will be a big question mark over Maiava if he can step up to the task and perform in the Trojans' biggest game of the year. Garbers will be much more comfortable.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.