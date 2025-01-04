Former Bruin Has Chance to Make Statement in Final Week of NFL Season
Former UCLA quarterback and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been given the opportunity to close out this NFL season strong, earning starts in each of the Browns' last two contests.
Thompson-Robinson hasn't had many chances to prove his value in the NFL yet, but one last opportunity on Saturday could elevate his reputation as a rising starting-caliber quarterback going into next season.
The Browns have struggled this year and are desperate to find their quarterback of the future -- per usual. And Thompson-Robinson is a candidate.
Thompson-Robinson is expected to get some reps in Cleveland's season finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski had said this week that Bailey Zappe will get the start.
Thompson-Robinson has been dealing with a calf injury, so his snaps could be quite limited. If not, though, he has a chance to show the organization he is there answer.
The former Bruin was underwhelming the last two weeks, throwing for just 150 yards in his last outing and 157 the game prior. He didn't throw for a single touchdown in either contest and turned the ball over four times between the two games.
But none of that matters now, as Thompson-Robinson will have the advantage of leaving it all out there in a game where nothing is on the line for this Browns team.
The second-year NFL quarterback played in eight games in his rookie season, making three starts.
Thompson-Robinson was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. That followed his five seasons as a starter at UCLA, where he was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons and an All-Pac-12 honorable in 2022.
In his final season with the Bruins, Thompson-Robinson threw for a career-best 3,169 yards and 27 touchdowns while playing in all 13 of UCLA's games. He also ran for 645 yards and 12 touchdowns.
In his collegiate career, Thompson-Robinson totaled 10,710 passing yards, 88 passing touchdowns, 1,826 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns.
He leads the program in all-time passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and pass attempts.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.