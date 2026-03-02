Overreactions vs. Reality After UCLA's Heart-Wrenching Loss

After falling to Minnesota, there have been some serious overreactions surrounding UCLA.

In past editions of this article, there is usually a more positive tone when breaking down these takes. However, this time is different. The Bruins simply do not have much time to regroup, which makes the realities feel much closer to the overreactions than usual.

Overreaction: UCLA will miss the tournament

Reality: UCLA will likely fall in the first round

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The reality here is not far off. UCLA’s inconsistency and poorly timed loss of momentum could put its tournament hopes in jeopardy. However, with potential wins over Nebraska and USC, the Bruins’ résumé would still be strong enough to secure a spot.

Even if UCLA makes the tournament, its struggles on the road are concerning. Minnesota entered this game at 13-15 and near the bottom of the Big Ten standings. If UCLA cannot handle teams like that, March could be short-lived.

Overreaction: Trent Perry gets benched

Reality: His play style still fits UCLA’s system

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) reacts to scoring against Illinois during the second half while UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) (left) and Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) (right) look on at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Against Minnesota, Trent Perry scored zero points in 26 minutes — easily his worst performance of the season. That could raise questions about his role moving forward, especially depending on how Mick Cronin evaluates the game. If his struggles continue, a move to the bench is not out of the question.

However, UCLA relies heavily on its three-guard system. When all three guards are playing well, the Bruins become extremely difficult to defend. While that may sound like an exaggeration, there is truth to it — UCLA is at its best when the backcourt is fully engaged.

Overreaction: Without Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA would be below .500

Reality: UCLA has talent, but lacks consistency

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after a three-point basket the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau carried UCLA against Minnesota , scoring 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting while adding eight rebounds. He not only solved UCLA’s scoring issues but also helped the Bruins win the rebounding battle, 30-20. Without him, this game likely would have been a blowout.

There is a strong argument that UCLA’s season would look very different without Bilodeau. He has consistently stepped up and, at times, has been the team’s most reliable player. With others struggling, the Bruins have leaned heavily on his production.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) runs back on defense after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Still, UCLA’s roster has talent beyond Bilodeau. The issue is consistency. When Donovan Dent is playing at a high level, his impact can rival or even surpass Bilodeau’s. However, without steady contributions across the roster, UCLA remains vulnerable.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin instructs players in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that while these overreactions may seem extreme, they are not far from reality. UCLA still has the talent to compete, but unless it finds consistency quickly, its postseason could be cut short.

