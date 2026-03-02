Social Media Reacts To Near Perfect Season Ending Against USC

The Bruins have been on a tear this season, winning all 28 of their games except for one, and they had the chance to keep their season to just one loss in their season closing game against the USC Trojans.

With March Madness looming so close it could have been easy for UCLA to rest and let the win escape from their grasp, but they did the exact opposite and had one of their most impressive games of the year.

So how did social media view the season finale, and what does it think about the Bruins odds going into the March Madness tournament?

A Perfect Way To End The Season Against USC: First Quarter

It could have been easy for the Bruins to go into the game with too much energy due to the end of the season and let themselves fall behind, and they did indeed play a bit sloppy.

However, UCLA was able to keep their heads up and still play elite, bringing them a nice eight point lead come the end of the first quarter, and players were stepping up that didn’t usually get the spotlight.

End of the 1st Qtr



No. 2 @UCLAWBB 19

USC 11



It wasn't a perfect quarter, but UCLA had its depth and talent on display, which is why the Bruins were up by double digits in most of that first frame. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) March 1, 2026

charlisse leger-walker playing amazing on both ends #UCLAWBB — 🫶🏽🤎 (@wateryonce) March 1, 2026

A Perfect Way To End The Season Against USC: Second Quarter

The second quarter progressed almost the exact same way as the first, except for the fact that some of the late-season jitters were able to go away and give the Bruins some tighter defense.

They went to the locker-room up by nearly 20 points, 38-20, and were showing why they are favorites to win the national championship in March Madness, which social media was happy to point out time and time again.

These teams are in different classes.

Juju wouldn’t even make a difference. — John Smith (@JohnSmithrmj5) March 2, 2026

A Perfect Way To End The Season Against USC: Third Quarter

The Bruins kept up their way of scoring identically to the first half when they got back onto the court, scoring 19 points in the third quarter to keep extending their lead against their rival.

However, defense seemed to have slumped after the long break, and that was the only big issue that social media could find for the Bruins entering the fourth quarter.

You can’t leave nobody open on UCLAWBB — gottopro (@gottopro1) March 2, 2026

@UCLAWBB Stop dribble penetration — force USC into kick-outs.

USC likes early post touches — front and deny.

Every USC pick-and-roll read must be met with disciplined switch or hedge. — Sergio Betts | UCLA Bruins (@PBackup215241) March 2, 2026

A Perfect Way To End The Season Against USC: Fourth Quarter

Social media kept up the intensity of the game as if it were already tournament time, mostly because the fourth quarter saw UCLA finally score less than 19 points and once again barely extend their lead.

Their lead was by far strong enough to win them the game, putting the Bruins up 73-50 at the final buzzer, and social media is now very ready to see UCLA participate in March Madness.

UCLA-73, USC-50. UCLA played great, hard-nosed defense, didn't let up the whole game!! Undefeated in conf play! On to a NATTY! — Michael Garcia (@Michael16237217) March 2, 2026

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .