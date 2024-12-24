Former Bruin Thriving For Green Bay Packers
Former UCLA Bruins defensive tackle Kenny Clark is in his ninth season in the NFL, all with the Green Bay Packers (11-4), and is thriving for one of the top teams in the NFC. After Monday night's home win over the New Orleans Saints, Clark and the Packers have clinched a playoff spot.
Clark was drafted 27th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and has been a major factor for the Packers since being selected. In 138 career games at the professional level, Clark has amassed 413 tackles, 35 sacks and eight fumble recoveries. He has never wavered from his starting spot.
This season alone, Clark has earned 34 tackles, one sack, and two fumble recoveries. His presence is felt on a weekly basis as he has been healthy all season, playing in all 15 games. A lot of credit is due to Clark's ability to consistently stay healthy and make a positive impact for a playoff team.
It is extremely difficult for any player to last close to a decade in the NFL, let alone a defensive tackle. That position is extremely injured, and his ability to be available and stay on the field is a game-changer for the Packers' defense and success. He has had a winning record in six of his nine seasons so far.
The Packers are one of the elite defenses in the league and Clark has played a major role in that for his ability to stop the opposing run game. The Packers rank seventh in the NFL in run defense, allowing just 102.5 yards per game on the ground. Clark is a certified run-stopper.
Clark played just two seasons for the Bruins between 2014 and 2015, earning 131 career tackles as a Bruin. He was 18-8 in his career as a Bruin, winning the Alamo Bowl in 2014 and appearing in the Foster Farms Bowl the very next season.
As the regular season comes to an end and the playoffs draw closer, Clark will be in some high-leverage situations where he will be called upon to make some key plays, pressuring the quarterback or coming up with a tackle for loss. His success reflects extremely well on the Bruins program.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.