UCLA vs. NC State Holiday Bowl: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The Bruins will try and secure their first bowl win under coach Chip Kelly while welcoming the Wolfpack to Southern California.

WHO: UCLA vs. NC State

WHAT: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

DATE: Tuesday, Dec. 28

TIME: 5 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: FOX – Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 570/1150, Sirius Ch. 83, XM Ch. 83, SXM App 373 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: NC State -1.5 (-118), UCLA +1.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: NC State (-133), UCLA (+105)*

OVER/UNDER: O 59.5 (-118), U 59.5 (-110)*

UCLA did not appear in the final AP Poll, Coaches Poll or College Football Playoff top 25 despite going 3-0 in the month of November. NC State, on the other hand, comes into the Holiday Bowl ranked No. 18 by the College Football Playoff committee and the AP.

The Bruins finished the regular season 8-4, covering the spread in all eight of their wins and failing to cover in each of their losses. While the game won't be played in Los Angeles, UCLA went 5-3 at Southern California venues this season.

NC State is 9-3 so far in 2021, wrapping up the regular season with back-to-back wins over Syracuse and North Carolina at home. The Wolfpack are 7-5 against the spread on the season.

Seven of UCLA's 12 contests this year have resulted in 60 or more combined points. NC State, meanwhile, has seen their games exceed that mark just four times in 12 opportunities.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson sits atop the Pac-12 leaderboards in passer rating, yards per attempt and total touchdowns responsible for, among other categories. While putting up career numbers, Thompson-Robinson was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team for the second year in a row.

Running back Zach Charbonnet ranks No. 2 in the conference in rushing yards and also earned a All-Pac-12 Second Team spot as a result. Both Charbonnet and Brittain Brown rank in the top 10 in the Pac-12 for yards per attempt and rushing touchdowns, but Brown slipped out of the top 10 in total rushing yards after missing the USC and Cal games with an injury he has since recovered from.

Receiver Kyle Philips and tight end Greg Dulcich were among the best pass-catchers in the conference, making the league's First Team, joined by left tackle Sean Rhyan.

Edge rusher Mitchell Agude, safety Quentin Lake and striker Qwuantrezz Knight were UCLA's three all-conference honorees, but Knight will miss the Holiday Bowl as a result of COVID-19 protocols. Sixth offensive lineman Atonio Mafi will also miss the contest.

UCLA averages 36.6 points per game while allowing 26.8.

NC State is averaging 33.1 points per game, ranking No. 29 in the country. Its defense, which is allowing 19.7 points per game, ranks No. 16.

Quarterback Devin Leary, despite posting a 35-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 157.0 passer rating, was only an honorable mention for the All-ACC Team, as was running back Zonovan Knight. Ikem Ekwonu was the only member of the offense who made the All-ACC First Team, and he has long been heralded as one of the best tackles in the country.

The Wolfpack had three players on the All-ACC First Team Defense and two on the First Team Special Teams, with linebacker Drake Thomas and defensive back Tanner Ingle making up one of the best defensive duos in the nation.

UCLA owns the all-time head-to-head series with NC State 2-0, winning the only two contests between the two programs back in 1959 and 1960. The last time the Bruins played a team from the ACC was when they beat Virginia 34-16 to open the 2015 season at the Rose Bowl.

The Bruins have not been to a bowl game since 2017 and they haven't won one since the end of the 2014 season.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

