This Year's March Madness Is Make-or-Break for UCLA

Behind UConn, UCLA is one of the favorites to win the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. However, the stakes may be even higher for the Bruins.

UCLA entered the tournament as the second overall No. 1 seed after an incredible regular season. The Bruins went undefeated in conference play and suffered just one loss all year — a November matchup against Texas. The season proved that UCLA is one of the most dangerous teams in the country.

Revenge Against UConn is Essential

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) reacts on the bench during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After falling to UConn 85–51 in last year’s Final Four, UCLA entered the season with unfinished business. The Bruins knew they needed to do whatever it took to return to the national stage. If the regular season proved anything, it is that UCLA came into the year with a clear purpose.

That 34-point loss in the Final Four sent shockwaves throughout women’s college basketball and reinforced UConn’s place among the sport’s elite programs. However, after UCLA’s dominant season, that narrative could soon change. That is why the Bruins cannot afford to fall short when the pressure is highest.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11), forward Janiah Barker (0) and center Lauren Betts (51) react on the bench during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If UCLA reaches the Final Four again, the Bruins should have a strong chance to advance to the national championship game. That scenario could set up a highly anticipated rematch with UConn. While the matchup is not guaranteed, both teams appear to have favorable paths that could lead to a championship meeting.

Championship Window Resets Soon

UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) and UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) smile during player introductions Saturday, March 7, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament semifinals game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The urgency for UCLA is also tied to the roster’s future. Following the tournament, several key players are expected to move on to the WNBA. Angela Dugalić, Gianna Kneepkens, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez , and Kiki Rice are among the notable players who could soon move on from the program.

This roster is widely considered one of the most talented groups in UCLA history. Falling short of a championship would be a major disappointment for both the program and the players who helped build this season.

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) and UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) high-five UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) on Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the future of the program still looks promising, the roster will inevitably change. Players such as Sienna Betts , Lena Bilić, and Christina Karamouzi are expected to help lead the next generation of Bruins. However, that group is still young and may not yet have the experience needed to immediately carry UCLA back to a national championship.

If UCLA cannot capitalize on the talent it currently has, serious questions could arise about the program’s future. Head coach Cori Close could face scrutiny over whether the team fully maximized one of the most talented rosters in program history.

UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) stacks hats on UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close head during an interview Sunday, March 8, 2026, after the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, UCLA enters the NCAA tournament as one of the favorites to win the national championship. With a loaded roster and a dominant regular season behind them, the opportunity is clearly there. With several senior players preparing to move on, this tournament may represent UCLA’s best chance to capture a national title for the foreseeable future.