Jackie & Kenny, the Bruin Brothers That Changed the World
It is no secret that race relations in the United States have a long history of horrific treatment towards African-Americans and while there are some things that are hard to be on the right side of history for, treating people with kindness and respect is not one of them.
That is why, in a time of hatred and divisiveness, when the United States allowed segregation and Jim Crow to thrive, UCLA looked beyond such superficial things, such as race, giving anyone who walked through Westwood an opportunity to make something of themselves.
With a platform given without barriers or restrictions, many Bruin alums made an indelible impact on their families, their community, and their alma mater. Two of those men made their impact in Bruin blue as multi-sport athletes Kenny Washington and Jackie Robinson did what they do best and that's dominate.
While Jackie Robinson would go on to break Major League Baseball's color barrier, opening America's pastime from their idiotic ways and bringing the sport into the future, Kenny Washington, a player regarded better than Robinson, was embarking on a pro football career.
UCLA honored Washington as it celebrates Black History Month, recognizing the achievements he gave to the university. Washington was electric on the football field. Despite having racial slurs hurled at him by small and insecure individuals, Washington stood tall, breaking the program's 34-year record for career rushing yards.
Washington became the program's first-ever consensus All-American, and he was destined for a career with the famous Chicago Bears, but you know, racism and fears that a black man would dominate a white league ended that endeavor as the league refused to allow black players despite doing so throughout the 20s.
In a stroke of unbridled brilliance by idiotic leadership, the NFL would fully integrate six years after denying Washington entry. One of the reasons that integration occurred was that when the Cleveland Rams moved to Los Angeles, the city would not permit a segregated team to use the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since African-American taxpayers helped fund the stadium. The same taxpayers who came from the same group of African-Americans who fought and died for the United States in World War II.
As a result, Washington joined the Rams, but his career would be cut short as his entry into the NFL came after his athletic prime, and by that time, wear and tear caught up to his body.
Football and baseball are games children play with the hopes that one day they might emulate their heroes playing in the big leagues. The reason every child has a hero to emulate, a hero that looks like them, is due to the work of Robinson and Washington.
While Robinson gets the love he deserves, it has been over 50 years since Washington's death, and yet not many know about his story, his work, and his perseverance. However, his impact is felt today, and his dedication to something bigger than himself, a cause to defeat something so immoral it is beyond modern comprehension, is why UCLA is proud to say he wore Bruin blue in his life.
A personal note. My favorite football player growing up was San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson. I had the privilege of watching my hero every Sunday because Kenny Washington refused to bow down to villains.
