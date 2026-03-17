Time Machine Tuesday: UCLA’s Incredible 2021 First Four to Final Four Run

Whooosh....welcome back to 2021. The pandemic still gripped the country, empty arenas defined college basketball, and UCLA was quietly about to begin one of the most unlikely runs in March Madness history.

In 2021, UCLA entered the NCAA Tournament after one of the worst three-game stretches of its season. The Bruins lost their final three regular-season games, forcing them into the First Four instead of earning a more comfortable seed.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Pre-Tournament

Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin at a press conference after the game against the Chico State Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Momentum was not on UCLA’s side entering the postseason. The Bruins then lost to Oregon State 83–79 in overtime during the Pac-12 Tournament , extending their losing streak to four games. At that point, many believed UCLA would miss the tournament entirely.

Before that stretch, UCLA had been sitting at 17–8 with a chance to enter the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed or better. However, losing four straight games at the worst possible time caused the Bruins’ stock to fall significantly. Instead, UCLA found itself in the First Four against Michigan State.

First-Four vs. 11 Michigan State

Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (20) passes against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

UCLA did not start that game well. The Bruins struggled to hit shots early, and their defense appeared shaky. Michigan State jumped out to a 37–26 lead with just 2:36 remaining in the first half, and many fans had already written UCLA off.

However, UCLA responded with an incredible comeback. The Bruins rallied in the second half, eventually forcing the game into overtime. By that point, momentum had completely shifted. UCLA would go on to defeat Michigan State 86–80 in overtime.

Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Joshua Langford (1) drives against UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the way with 27 points while shooting 55% from the field. Johnny Juzang added 23 points of his own while shooting 45%. Both players would prove to be crucial pieces in UCLA’s run to the Final Four.

Round of 64 vs. 6 BYU

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Matt Haarms (3) defends against UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

In the Round of 64, UCLA faced BYU and left little doubt about its momentum. The Bruins defeated the Cougars 73–62 while shooting 48% from the field, delivering a statement win. UCLA has now earned real momentum, which would ultimately set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Round of 32 vs 14 Abilene Christian

The UCLA bench reacts after defeating Abilene Christian during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina/IndyStar via Imagn Images | IndyStar-Imagn Images

Abilene Christian was one of those teams that no one quite knew what to do with. In the first round of the tournament, the 14th-seeded Wildcats upset in-state rival and 3-seed Texas in incredible fashion. This win definitely had UCLA nervous; however, the Bruins could not have asked for a better opponent.

UCLA would face Abilene Christian. And once again, the Bruins controlled the game from start to finish, defeating the Wildcats 67–47 and building even more confidence. The Bruins had now surpassed any low expectations that were placed on their shoulders.

Sweet 16 vs. 2 Alabama

Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; The UCLA Bruins celebrate after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

This is where things would get serious for the Bruins. If they had lost, not many would have batted an eye. But this was now UCLA's tournament to win. The Bruins would pull off another massive upset to set their sights on the National Title.

The two teams battled in an intense game that eventually went to overtime. UCLA once again delivered under pressure, defeating Alabama 88–78. Jaquez scored 17 points in the win. This would not be UCLA's last test.

Elite 8 vs. 1 Michigan

UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) looks to move past Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (12) as he hits the screen of UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Michigan Vs Ucla | Mykal McEldowney via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Bruins once again found themselves in a defensive battle, ultimately winning 51–49 after Michigan missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer. A win against a tournament favorite does not come often. However, for UCLA, this was just another team on its way to glory.

At that point, UCLA had already exceeded nearly every expectation placed on the team. But the Bruins still had one more game to play to cement their place in NCAA Tournament history.

Final Four vs. 1 Gonzaga

Apr 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrate making the game winning shot against the UCLA Bruins in the national semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Standing in their way of a title bid was the undefeated No. 1 seed, Gonzaga . UCLA fought hard throughout the game and pushed the Bulldogs into overtime in one of the greatest Final Four games ever played.

But heartbreak followed. Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs hit a deep buzzer-beater at the end of overtime, sending the Bulldogs to the national championship game and ending UCLA’s magical run. Defeat. UCLA was now eliminated, and its historic run succumbed to one of the greatest buzzer beaters ever.

Ushers wait for fans to file into the venue before the UCLA vs. Abilene Christian NCAA men s basketball tournament game Monday, March 22, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Indy Hoops Feature | Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA / USA TODAY NETWORK

While there is no telling whether UCLA could have defeated Baylor in the championship game, it is still interesting to imagine what might have happened. The Bruins had built incredible momentum and confidence throughout the tournament.