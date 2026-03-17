Time Machine Tuesday: UCLA’s Incredible 2021 First Four to Final Four Run
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Whooosh....welcome back to 2021. The pandemic still gripped the country, empty arenas defined college basketball, and UCLA was quietly about to begin one of the most unlikely runs in March Madness history.
In 2021, UCLA entered the NCAA Tournament after one of the worst three-game stretches of its season. The Bruins lost their final three regular-season games, forcing them into the First Four instead of earning a more comfortable seed.
Pre-Tournament
Momentum was not on UCLA’s side entering the postseason. The Bruins then lost to Oregon State 83–79 in overtime during the Pac-12 Tournament, extending their losing streak to four games. At that point, many believed UCLA would miss the tournament entirely.
Before that stretch, UCLA had been sitting at 17–8 with a chance to enter the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed or better. However, losing four straight games at the worst possible time caused the Bruins’ stock to fall significantly. Instead, UCLA found itself in the First Four against Michigan State.
First-Four vs. 11 Michigan State
UCLA did not start that game well. The Bruins struggled to hit shots early, and their defense appeared shaky. Michigan State jumped out to a 37–26 lead with just 2:36 remaining in the first half, and many fans had already written UCLA off.
However, UCLA responded with an incredible comeback. The Bruins rallied in the second half, eventually forcing the game into overtime. By that point, momentum had completely shifted. UCLA would go on to defeat Michigan State 86–80 in overtime.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the way with 27 points while shooting 55% from the field. Johnny Juzang added 23 points of his own while shooting 45%. Both players would prove to be crucial pieces in UCLA’s run to the Final Four.
Round of 64 vs. 6 BYU
In the Round of 64, UCLA faced BYU and left little doubt about its momentum. The Bruins defeated the Cougars 73–62 while shooting 48% from the field, delivering a statement win. UCLA has now earned real momentum, which would ultimately set the tone for the rest of the tournament.
Round of 32 vs 14 Abilene Christian
Abilene Christian was one of those teams that no one quite knew what to do with. In the first round of the tournament, the 14th-seeded Wildcats upset in-state rival and 3-seed Texas in incredible fashion. This win definitely had UCLA nervous; however, the Bruins could not have asked for a better opponent.
UCLA would face Abilene Christian. And once again, the Bruins controlled the game from start to finish, defeating the Wildcats 67–47 and building even more confidence. The Bruins had now surpassed any low expectations that were placed on their shoulders.
Sweet 16 vs. 2 Alabama
This is where things would get serious for the Bruins. If they had lost, not many would have batted an eye. But this was now UCLA's tournament to win. The Bruins would pull off another massive upset to set their sights on the National Title.
The two teams battled in an intense game that eventually went to overtime. UCLA once again delivered under pressure, defeating Alabama 88–78. Jaquez scored 17 points in the win. This would not be UCLA's last test.
Elite 8 vs. 1 Michigan
The Bruins once again found themselves in a defensive battle, ultimately winning 51–49 after Michigan missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer. A win against a tournament favorite does not come often. However, for UCLA, this was just another team on its way to glory.
At that point, UCLA had already exceeded nearly every expectation placed on the team. But the Bruins still had one more game to play to cement their place in NCAA Tournament history.
Final Four vs. 1 Gonzaga
Standing in their way of a title bid was the undefeated No. 1 seed, Gonzaga. UCLA fought hard throughout the game and pushed the Bulldogs into overtime in one of the greatest Final Four games ever played.
But heartbreak followed. Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs hit a deep buzzer-beater at the end of overtime, sending the Bulldogs to the national championship game and ending UCLA’s magical run. Defeat. UCLA was now eliminated, and its historic run succumbed to one of the greatest buzzer beaters ever.
While there is no telling whether UCLA could have defeated Baylor in the championship game, it is still interesting to imagine what might have happened. The Bruins had built incredible momentum and confidence throughout the tournament.
Overall, the 2021 run remains one of the most remarkable Cinderella stories in recent NCAA Tournament history. The run also had lasting effects on the program, helping solidify Mick Cronin’s future at UCLA and bringing the Bruins back into the national spotlight.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.