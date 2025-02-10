Is Former UCLA Star in Trouble With Packers?
Last summer, the Green Bay Packers handed defensive lineman Kenny Clark a three-year, $64-million contract extension, rewarding him for his outstanding work in 2023.
Fast forward one year later, and the deal suddenly doesn't look too appealing.
After racking up 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and a couple of forced fumbles en route to a Pro Bowl appearance last season, Clark struggled in 2024, finishing with 37 tackles and one sack. Those were both his lowest marks since his rookie campaign in 2016.
The former UCLA star is now under contract with the Packers through 2027, and while the 29-year-old surely has plenty of gas left in the tank, it may be time for Green Bay to consider restructuring his contract to free up some cap space this offseason.
If the Packers rework Clark's contract, they could free up around $5 million in cap room. That doesn't sound like a lot, but when it comes to NFL free agency, every little bit counts.
The question, of course, is whether or not Green Bay would actually want to move some of Clark's money to the future in exchange for some temporary gratification.
Considering the Packers are very close to being legitimate Super Bowl contenders, the smart money is on "yes." They need a No. 1 wide receiver, and they also require some help in their secondary. They could use some work on their offensive line, too.
Sure, Green Bay can address those holes via the draft, but for a Super Bowl hopeful, it's almost always better to find established players who can immediately get on the field and produce.
Clark remains a very good player. It's entirely possible — if not likely — that 2024 was simply an off-year for him. He could very well bounce back next season. It's not like he's exactly old, after all.
But the Packers might have a little bit of regret after giving him so much money in an extension. But hindsight is 20/20, and Clark certainly deserved it at the time. Heck, he very well still could.
We'll see how Green Bay approaches things with the UCLA product when the new league year begins next month.
