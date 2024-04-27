UCLA Football: LB Gabriel Murphy Goes Undrafted, Will Sign With NFC North Club
Former UCLA Bruins football defensive end Gabriel Murphy shockingly went unselected in this year's NFL draft.
But as one of the top undrafted free agents available, he was quickly snagged up on Saturday nevertheless. The Minnesota Vikings are slated to sign the fan favorite, a source informs Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
Only two Bruins wound up being drafted, both also defenders: All-American defensive end Laiatu Latu, who was picked with the No. 15 selection in the first round on Thursday, and linebacker Darius Muasau was drafted at No. 183 in the sixth round by the New York Giants.
The 6'3", 260-pound Murphy started all 26 of his contests with the Blue and Gold since transferring to the squad out of North Texas following the 2021 season.
Last year on the 8-5 Bruins, Murphy notched 38 tackles (22 solo, 16 assisted), eight sacks and two pass deflections. His twin brother, fellow EDGE Grayson Murphy, remains available. Whether he is picked later this evening or during the fourth through seventh rounds tomorrow remains to be seen.
UCLA's lackluster offense was salvaged by an absolutely elite defense, led by players like the Murphy brothers and Latu, under the tutelage of defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who jumped ship for a gig with the dreaded USC Trojans before the Bruins' 35-22 LA Bowl victory over the Boise State Broncos.
