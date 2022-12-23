Leviticus Su'a Reveals Commitment Date, Puts UCLA Football in Top 3

One of the top defensive recruits on the West Coast has announced his three finalists, and the Bruins were able to make the cut.

Class of 2023 Mater Dei (CA) linebacker Leviticus Su'a is set to announce his commitment on Jan. 20 at the Polynesian Bowl. Su'a will pick between Arizona, Stanford and UCLA, the 6-foot-1 linebacker revealed Wednesday on Twitter.

Coach Chip Kelly and the blue and gold are the most recent of the finalists to have offered Su'a, sending their scholarship offer out on Oct. 30.

“UCLA got on me a little later but I still have a lot of interest," Su'a told 247Sports. "Coach (Ken) Norton is the main coach I’ve been talking with since the pre-season and he’s someone I respect a lot because of what he did as a player and a coach. I was able to go to the Rose Bowl and see a couple of games and they offered me during an unofficial visit late in the year and I was excited."

Su'a is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. In the 247Sports Composite, Su'a ranks as the No. 30 linebacker in the country, the No. 28 player in California and the No. 398 overall prospect in his class.

Of the prospects still uncommited in California, Su'a ranks No. 3. Junipero Serra (CA) cornerback Rodrick Pleasant is the top uncommited defensive player in the state, putting the Bruins in a position to reel in some of the best recruits left in their backyard.

Su'a was a three-year captain at Mater Dei and just wrapped up his final season playing for the Southern California powerhouse. The Santa Ana, California, native helped lead Mater Dei to a 12-1 record and to the CIF Division I title game.

The Somoan prospect tallied 63 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, six quarterback hurries, one pass deflection and two interceptions.

UCLA currently boasts No. 37 recruiting class in the nation, including their 13 signees and one verbal commitment. If Su'a were to join the Bruins, the recruiting class would jump to No. 31 overall and UCLA would jump Utah into the No. 3 spot in the conference.

Three-stars Tre Edwards, Solomone Malafu, Ty Lee and Donavyn Pellot were primarily recruited by Norton and signed with UCLA when the early signing period opened on Wednesday.

Su'a could become the next highly-touted inside linebacker to join the Bruins' ranks, but Kelly and company are going to have to fend off a few Pac-12 foes to seal the deal.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF LEVITICUS SU'A/TWITTER