NFL Star Loses Hilarious Bet After UCLA's Win Over Iowa
The UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes by a score of 20-17 in what was a fairly ugly affair last week, but a win is a win regardless.
Former Iowa tight end George Kittle found that out the hard way.
The San Francisco 49ers star apparently made a friendly wager with 49ers center Jake Brendel — who played at UCLA — and a couple of Niners staffers.
As you can see, Kittle lost the bet.
This wouldn't be the first time that Kittle has lost an Iowa-related bet this season, either. Back in September, he ended up on the wrong end of a wager with quarterback Brock Purdy, who played his collegiate football at Iowa State.
The Cyclones defeated the Hawkeyes back in Week 2, resulting in Kittle having to do some Iowa State gear.
Perhaps Kittle should just quit while he's ahead.
The Bruins put together one heck of a defensive performance in their victory over Iowa last Friday, rallying from a 10-0 deficit in the win. They were able to hold Hawkeyes star running back Kaleb Johnson to just 49 yards on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, UCLA halfback T.J. Harden stole the show offensively, puncturing a stingy Iowa defense for 125 yards on 20 attempts.
It marked the third straight win for the Bruins, all of which came by the way of upsets. They won at Rutgers and Nebraska in back-to-back weeks before returning home for their triumph over Iowa.
Of course, UCLA still has a long road ahead.
In spite of the Bruins' recent stretch of impressive play, they are just 4-5, and it's clear that they still have very prominent issues on the offensive side of the ball (namely at the quarterback position).
UCLA has a couple of more Big Ten matchups on tap against Washington and USC over the next couple of weeks before ending the regular season by facing Fresno State on Nov. 30.
The Bruins are aiming to be eligible to compete in a bowl game, which would mark the third straight year they have achieved such a feat.
Last December, UCLA defeated Boise State in the LA Bowl.
