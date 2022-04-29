Offensive Lineman Niki Prongos Commits to UCLA Football as Walk-On

The Bruins have added another multi-sport and multi-position walk-on to the roster for 2022.

Class of 2022 prospect Niki Prongos committed to UCLA football on Wednesday night, he announced on Twitter. Prongos has played tight end, defensive end and offensive line at Marin Catholic High School (CA) while also starring for their baseball team as a first baseman and outfielder.

The Northern California prospect won the CIF State Championships in 2021 with Prongos moving all over the field.

Prongos had two catches for 17 yards his senior year, and he also racked up 14 tackles, two quarterback hurries and a pass defended on the other side of the ball.

While most walk-ons won't be highlighted until the team arrives in Westwood for fall camp, Prongos is one of a few who have made their commitment known as a preferred walk-on.

St. John Bosco (CA) safety Jaxon Harley committed back on April 12, although he was high-profile enough to reel in offers from Boston College, Kansas and Nevada. Quarterback Matt Sargent, a former team manager, walked onto the team for spring camp and has a shot to earn a spot in the fall.

Prongos did not publicly announce any other offers – scholarship or otherwise – and his interest from other programs is unknown. In his commitment tweet, though, Prongos thanked offensive line coach Tim Drevno and offensive line graduate assistant Cutter Leftwich, meaning the Bruins are likely bringing him in to play on their offensive line.

That offensive line has built up some much-needed depth over the past few weeks after being thin there throughout spring camp. Rutgers transfer Raiqwon O'Neal, Oregon transfer Jaylan Jeffers, incoming freshman Sam Yoon and now Prongos will be joining the tackles group in the fall, and the interior should be getting reinforcements when Sam Marrazzo, Yutaka Mahe and Siale Taupaki return from their respective injuries.

Prongos, coming in at 6-foot-7, should slide in as a reserve offensive tackle, a position group that currently features rising redshirt freshman Garrett DiGiorgio, special teams blocker Josh Carlin, defensive line transplant Tyler Manoa and reserve Bruno Fina. Sean Rhyan and Alec Anderson both left for the NFL Draft earlier in the offseason, meaning there was bound to be plenty of turnover at both tackle spots.

Getting back to being three lines deep up front should help UCLA on the practice field, and provide further insurance for possible injuries. The Bruins only had two offensive line groups during spring camp, but they are on track to build off of that when the 2022 season officially arrives.

