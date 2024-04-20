UCLA Football: Philadelphia Eagles Grab Bruins Star Pass Rusher in Fresh Mock Draft
The UCLA Bruins are expected to have a player taken in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft, star pass rusher Laiatu Latu. Latu dominated while with the Bruins, posting 13 sacks over 12 games last season.
He is seen as one of the best pass rushers in the draft class and perspective NFL teams are dreaming about him possibly landing with their team. However, Latu has been projected to be likely selected toward the middle to back end of the first round of the draft.
NFL.com's Dan Parr put together a recent mock draft where Latu was headed to the Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 22. Philadelphia could use another pass rusher, especially after they traded away Haason Reddick to the New York Jets earlier in the offseason.
"I won’t be surprised at all if Latu goes much higher than 22nd. It might just depend on which teams are comfortable with their medical evaluations of him," Parr wrote. "A neck injury suffered during Latu's time at Washington once put the edge menace's career in doubt, but he was cleared to play at UCLA and absolutely flourished. GM Howie Roseman sees too much value to pass up last season’s FBS leader in tackles for loss (21.5)."
Latu heading to the Eagles would be great for both sides. He would likely step in right away to be a starter and could show his worth. His ability to get to the quarterback would open things up for the Eagles secondary, allowing them to maintain their coverage against their matchups.
The Eagles are a contending team in the NFC as well, giving Latu a chance to win. It would be a mutually beneficial experience for both sides, making this an ideal landing spot if it were to come true.