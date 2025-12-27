Eagles vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Upset in the Cards?)
The Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills have both clinched playoff spots this season, but they still have seeding at stake heading into their Week 17 clash on Sunday.
Oddsmakers have set Josh Allen and the Bills as small favorites in this game, but the Eagles appear to be peaking at the right time, blowing out both the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders to clinch the NFC East.
Meanwhile, Buffalo won – but failed to cover – against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. James Cook and Allen are two of the best offensive weapons in the league, but the Bills haven’t been dominant in the 2025 season and are likely going to finish second in the AFC East.
This is the first time all season that the Eagles have been underdogs, but can they come out of this game with an upset win?
Eagles vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eagles +1.5 (-105)
- Bills -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Eagles: +110
- Bills: -130
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
There has been some movement in the spread for this game, as the Bills opened up as 2.5-point favorites, but the line has shifted in Philly’s favor.
The Eagles have won their last two games by a combined score of 60-18, while Buffalo is just 5-8 against the spread when favored after nearly losing to Cleveland in Week 16. Can the Bills avoid another home loss in Week 17?
Eagles vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
The Buffalo Bills escaped Cleveland with a win in Week 16, but it was further proof that they're a team with more issues than their record indicates. Their biggest issue is their defense, specifically their complete inability to stop the run. The Bills have allowed a blistering 5.4 yards per carry, the second most in the NFL. They also rank 31st in opponent rush EPA and 27th in opponent rush success rate. Now, they have to take on an Eagles team that is seemingly hitting their stride of late, especially in the run game.
The Eagles have averaged 4.9 yards per carry over their last three games, which has served as a beautiful compliment to a defensive unit that has been one of the best in the league in the second half of the season. Not only are the Eagles a great time to invest in based on how they're playing of late, but the stylistic matchup in this game sways heavily in Philadelphia's favor.
I agree with MacMillan, as the Eagles are in a great spot to cover and are my upset pick of the week:
Buffalo ranks 31st in the league in yards per carry allowed (5.4) this season, and that should be a major concern against a Philadelphia offense that loves to run the ball – led by Saquon Barkley, who has 332 rushing yards over his last three games.
This season, the Bills are just 5-8 against the spread when favored, and I think these teams are pretty even entering Sunday’s matchup.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 24, Bills 21
