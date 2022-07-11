'Bleav in UCLA': Extra Thoughts on UCLA's Move to Big Ten, Future of Pac-12

Sam Connon and Travis Reed continued to break down UCLA's impending move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, discussing where the Bruins fit on the gridiron and hardwood in their new league, as well as where their old one goes from here. The topic of Chip Kelly's future also took center stage, as his presence and team-building strategies may need to change with the college football landscape shifting.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

