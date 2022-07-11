Skip to main content

'Bleav in UCLA': Extra Thoughts on UCLA's Move to Big Ten, Future of Pac-12

Over a week removed from the news breaking, there are still plenty of storylines to discuss as the Bruins prepare to change conferences.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed continued to break down UCLA's impending move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, discussing where the Bruins fit on the gridiron and hardwood in their new league, as well as where their old one goes from here. The topic of Chip Kelly's future also took center stage, as his presence and team-building strategies may need to change with the college football landscape shifting.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA news stories: UCLA News on Sports Illustrated

UCLA BruinsUCLA Bruins

RT0_4758
Baseball

UCLA Baseball's Schrier, Tredwell Named Freshman All-Americans By D1Baseball

By Benjamin RoyerJul 9, 2022
6255AE17-D52C-4972-80F5-8E2714AD592F
Football

Cornerback Maliki Crawford Includes UCLA Football in Top 3 After Decommitment

By Benjamin RoyerJul 9, 2022
USATSI_15752155
Men's Basketball

Analyzing UCLA Men's Basketball's Potential Big Ten Rivals After Move From Pac-12

By Sam ConnonJul 8, 2022
USATSI_7286086
Football

Analyzing UCLA Football's Potential Big Ten Rivals After Move From Pac-12

By Sam ConnonJul 8, 2022
USATSI_4743150
News

UCLA Athletics Announces Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Headlined By Bruin Legends

By Sam ConnonJul 6, 2022
FW2Tu-HUEAENy5F
Football

UCLA Football Makes Class of 2023 Linebacker Blake Nichelson's Top 3

By Sam ConnonJul 5, 2022
FWzCg1iUcAAYIeZ
Football

Linebacker Jerry Mixon Includes UCLA Football Among Top 6 Finalists

By Sam ConnonJul 5, 2022
USATSI_18124279
Men's Basketball

Zach LaVine, Kevon Looney Re-Sign With Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors

By Benjamin RoyerJul 2, 2022