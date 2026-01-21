Recapping UCLA's Storybook Win vs #4 Purdue

First Half

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

UCLA would fall behind early, but they have been able to keep it close. Trent Perry has gotten off to a very hot start and is a massive reason why UCLA is in this game to begin with. So far, he is 2-3 from the field and has scored five of UCLA's 10. 14-10 Purdue with 13:05 Left.

The Bruins have been pretty solid on defense overall. Donovan Dent was able to get a nice block in transition to slow Purdue down. Offensively, UCLA should have tied the game, but Eric Dailey Jr essientially handed the ball to Braden Smith. 16-12 Purdue with 11:22 left.

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes forward Amare Bynum (1) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

UCLA's ball movement has been great so far, with seven assists so far. However, this ball movement has caused UCLA to force shots with little time on the shot clock. UCLA has lost a little ground, but Trent Perry was able to hit a big three to keep it close. 23-15 Purdue with 7:56 left.

Xavier Booker has been electric in this one. So far, he is 3-of-4 with seven points. After not playing much of the game prior, it seems like Booker has turned a corner. UCLA is still in this one after going on a very quick 7-0 run. 27-22 UCLA with 5:38 left

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) defends a shot by Maryland Terrapins guard Isaiah Watts (12) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Both UCLA's offense and defense are playing lights out right now. The Bruins are currently on a 11-0 run, and you can tell there is some frustration on Purdue's side of the court. UCLA's defense has accumulated six blocks already, which has allowed UCLA into this game. 27-26 Purdue with 3:55 left.

It's been a blood bath so far. Donovan Dent was able to score a nice basket to keep UCLA within one, but then Braden Smith would hit a three, followed up by a Bilodeau layup. Dent would take the final shot of the half to tie the game. UCLA needs this momentum to carry into the second half.

FIRST HALF SCORE: 32-32 UCLA

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his players from the bench during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

UCLA needs to keep its foot on the gas pedal. This has easily been the Bruins’ best half of basketball this season. It’s just unfortunate it’s coming against the No. 4 team in the country, against almost anyone else, this game would already be over at halftime.

Second Half

UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) drives between Wisconsin guard Andrew Rohde (7) and forward Aleksas Bieliauskas (32) during the first half of their game Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has been tearing it up on both the offensive and defensive side of the floor, already has scored 10 points, along with two blocks. If Dent can maintain this production, UCLA could be sitting very well. Trent Perry has been sneaky good, hitting a three for the lead. 37-34 UCLA with 18:14 left.

Purdue and UCLA have been very back and fourth, which is something the Bruins have struggled to do. Xavier Booker and Donovan Dent's impact cannot be felt enough, as both have made it impossible for Purdue to claw back into this one. 46-45 UCLA with 13:37 left.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA is starting to pull away, holding Purdue without a field goal over the last 2:19. The Bruins could be up even more if they converted their second-chance opportunities, but aside from that, there isn’t much to complain about. 50-45 UCLA with 11:25 left.

Purdue would go on a little run to take the lead. A big driver in this has been back-to-back Eric Dailey Jr turnovers. There is still a lot of game left for UCLA to take this one, they just need to keep it close. CJ Cox of Purdue has been great scoring 16, and has allowed Purdue to keep it close. 51-50 Purdue with 9:52 left.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Dominick Stewart (7) drives the ball towards the basket during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Turnovers have ravaged UCLA's lead, and now they are the back end of a game-flipping Purdue run. However, Donovan Dent was able to stun some of that momentum to keep the game within in reach. If UCLA can start rebounding they might be able to come back. 58-54 Purdue with 6:18 left.

It has continued to be a back-and-forth showdown, and UCLA is starting to get sloppy. Fouls are becoming an issue, but the Bruins are still roaring back. Bilodeau would hit a huge three to cut the lead to one, but Braden Smith is just too clutch, hitting back with his own. 65-61 Purdue with 2:40 left.

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has easily been the best player on the court, hitting a three to cut the deficit to three, then Dailey Jr would make a layup in transition to cut the lead to one. It is make-or-break time for the Bruins. 67-66 Purdue with 00:51 left.

Tyler Bilodeau WOW. After a bad Braden Smith turnover, Bilodeau would hit a lead taking three with 8.4 seconds left in the game. Still plenty of time for a Purdue to get a shot off, UCLA needs to play its best possession of the game. 69-67 UCLA with 00:8.4 left

And they did.

FINAL SCORE: 69-67 UCLA

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .