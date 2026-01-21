UCLA Bruins Insider Show: Recapping UCLA's Upset Win vs Purdue

The Bruins were able to do something that a lot of people thought was impossible, knocking down No. 4 Purdue in a very convincing fashion.

Today, we take a deep dive into UCLA’s historic win over the Boilermakers, marking the Bruins’ first victory against a ranked opponent in 350 days. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get into it.

Watch Today's Episode Below

UCLA had no business being in this game. The No. 4 Boilermakers entering this matchup were on a nine-game winstreak that included a win against No. 21 Auburn, as well as wins over Wisconsin and Iowa, two teams that were able to beat UCLA earlier this year.

On the other hand, UCLA was falling apart. In their last four games entering this matchup, they were 2-2, with their last matchup ending in an awful loss to Ohio State. Still, as a -5.5 point underdog, UCLA was able to pull off the win with some notable Bruin performances.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent played his best game of the season, and was crucial in UCLA upset win, there is no doubt about it. He ended with 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting, along with an incredible 13 assists, and three blocks.

Donovan Dent looked like an All-American in this one; he simply could not be stopped. For the first time all season we saw consistency from Dent, something that was missing prior to this game. Hopefully, he is able to carry this production later in the season, as it will be needed.

What This Means for UCLA

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has a basketball team... again. This is the first top 5 opponent UCLA has beaten since No. 4 Villanova in 2021. If UCLA can build on this win, there are maybe one or two teams remaining who can seriously give UCLA trouble.

Again, this is easier said than done. UCLA has proven to be an inconsistent team, but its win definitely puts it in the right direction. If they are able to win five games in a row before they play their next-ranked opponent, No. 3 Michigan, UCLA could compete for a Big Ten title.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After their last game it felt like the Cronin-era was coming to an end soon, but after this game nobody knows what to think. This game marks a massive turning point in UCLA's season. However, they can't let off the gas pedal, as they still have lots of group to make up sitting at 13-6.

