    January 3, 2022
    'Bleav in UCLA': Holiday Bowl COVID-19 Fiasco, Basketball Finally Returns From Break
    'Bleav in UCLA': Holiday Bowl COVID-19 Fiasco, Basketball Finally Returns From Break

    The virus hit the Bruins hard on the gridiron but is finally easing up on the hardwood.
    (Bleav Podcast Network)

    The virus hit the Bruins hard on the gridiron but is finally easing up on the hardwood.

    Sam Connon and Travis Reed sort through UCLA football's COVID breakdown at the Holiday Bowl and how the game against NC State ultimately got called off, as well as the ramifications and fallout from the wild week. UCLA men's basketball, on the other hand, is getting back on the court this week, and NFL Draft decisions also loom large.

    Apologies for the technical difficulties re: sound quality for this week’s episode

    "Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

    The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

    Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

