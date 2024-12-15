UCLA All-Big Ten DB Declares For NFL Draft
Another UCLA Bruin will be entering the NFL Draft process.
On Saturday, UCLA defensive back Kaylin Moore announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
His message was as follows:
"First and foremost, THANK YOU GOD, for all the blessings you have bestowed on me.
"To all my Family and Friends: I'm grateful for all your love and support. I want to thank my parents for supporting me and my dream of playing college and NFL football.
"To the University of Colorado and Cal: Thanks to all the Buffs fans who supported me and thank you to my coaches for giving me the opportunity to play D- 1 football and teaching me great technique. Thank you to the Cal coaches and Fans. It was great building bonds with my brothers at both Colorado and Cal.
"To my UCLA FAMILY, They say save the best for last! Words cannot express the feeling of playing for my dream school in the Rose Bowl alongside my Brothers this past year! I want to thank Coach Foster for giving me such a great opportunity to come home and play in front of my family and friends in the best league, the BIG Ten for my SENIOR YEAR! I also want to thank all the UCLA coaches for trusting in me every week to showcase my talents and help me to continue to develop. Being a part of the family and culture Coach Foster is building at UCLA has been a true blessing.
"To my UCLA Brothers, Playing next to you my Senior Year has been fun and a great final stop in my college career. Taking the Rose Bowl field and playing all over the country with all of you has been an honor every week.
"To the Bruins FANS, Staff, and Media, I appreciate you more than you know! Thanks for welcoming me and cheering for me every week in the Rose Bowl and on the road! I also want to give a special thanks to the UCLA Alumni for your support!
"I am excited to continue on this journey with you as I announce I will:
"DECLARE FOR THE 2025 NFL DRAFT
"I'm excited to get to work and make you all proud! GO BRUINS!"
Moore played just one season with UCLA after transferring from Cal, where he also spent one season. He joined the Golden Bears after transferring over from Colorado, where he spent his first two collegiate seasons.
Moore finished this past season with 37 tackles, two for losses, nine passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention for his efforts.
In his four collegiate seasons, Moore totaled 105 tackles, five for losses, 14 passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble in 41 games.
