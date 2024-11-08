UCLA Alum's Contributions Have Been Helping 1st Place Team
Former UCLA Bruin and current second-string linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals, Kyrs Barnes, has been making the school proud with his success on the defensive line for the Cardinals.
Barnes, in his second season with the Cardinals, has played a key part in some recent games as the Cardinals are riding a three-game winning streak. Barnes has played in all nine games this season and has collected 16 solo tackles, 25 combined tackles and two quarterback hits.
On the winning streak, Barnes has racked up two solo tackles, four combined tackles and two assists. On a team that has needed some plays on defense, Barnes has been able to fulfill his duties for his team.
Barnes's best game of the season came back on Oct. 13, where he recorded ten combined tackles, eight solo tackles, and one tackle for loss. In all of the games he has played this season, he has recorded at least one combined tackle, adding to his importance of staying on the field.
Barnes played for the Bruins from 2016 to 2019 before he signed with the Green Bay Packers after being an undrafted free agent. During his time with UCLA, Barnes proved he could play, collecting 139 solo tackles, five sacks, and 21 tackles for loss in 43 games played.
Barnes has proved that even though he was not drafted, his presence in the league was needed, and we have seen that throughout his time with both Green Bay and Arizona. UCLA knew what type of player he was in the years they had him, being described as "a leader" by former head coach of the UCLA Bruins Chip Kelly.
While Barnes may get overshadowed by the Arizona Cardinals' starting linebacker Kyzir White's performance, he does not make Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon worried while he is on the field. Every time Barnes has been in a game this season, he continues to prove why he belongs on an NFL roster.
The Cardinals and Barnes will head back to their home faithful one game above .500 at 5-4, to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on Sunday, Nov 10.
