UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Defensive MVP and Transfer Portal
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh talks about junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger as the defensive MVP of the Bruins this season and mentions grad transfer senior safety Ben Perry who will be taking a visit to Westwood next weekend.
You can watch the episode below:
The UCLA Bruins were strong defensively this year, specifically in the run game, as they finished as the fifth-best run defense in the country, allowing just 96.2 yards per game on the ground. The star of that defense was former walk-on linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who just finished his junior year.
Schwesinger finished as the third-leading tackler in FBS this season with 136 tackles. He added four sacks, one forced fumble, and two interceptions to his season stat sheet. He is one of five finalists for the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in college football.
The former walk-on was also nominated as a semi-finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the best walk-on player of the year. Schwesinger's leadership as a captain, along with his production, make him a top candidate to win both awards, and he is definitely the team's defensive MVP.
In the transfer portal, the Bruins are eyeing down grad senior safety Ben Perry. He has spent the first four years of his career with the Louisville Cardinals and is seeking a new destination in 2025 after recording just 29 tackles and one forced fumble over 10 games this year.
Perry is scheduled to take a visit to the Bruins program on Dec. 14th and if all goes well and his decision favors the Bruins, they could have a very strong safety in their defensive secondary.
The Bruins lost senior safety Bryan Addison this season as he has graduated and will be entering his name into the upcoming NFL Draft. Perry would be an incredible player to fill that role as the featured safety. He would play early and often in hopes of producing enough to enter the draft in 2026.
