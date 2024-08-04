UCLA Football: 3-Star OL Explains Reason Behind Committing to Bruins
Three-star offensive line prospect Nehemiah Johnson announced on Friday that he is committing to play college football at UCLA. Johnson, who announced on X that he is verbally committed to UCLA, is the 16th hard commit in UCLA's recruiting class of 2025
"All praise to Jesus for his blessings," Johnson said. "Excited to announce my commitment to UCLA football. Thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone who has supported me during this journey wouldn’t be possible without y’all Love y’all.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman explained why he chose UCLA after announcing his commitment, calling it a "dream" to get to play close to his home.
In addition to staying close to home, the coaching staff played a significant role in luring Johnson to the Bruins.
"Having a coach that believed in you and that had NFL coaching experience like coach [Juan] Castillo is big ... I love how coach [DeShaun] Foster was a loving dude. When I met with him, he is big on faith and his walk with the Lord makes it even better," per 247 Sports.
The coaching staff played a large role in the optimistic results the Bruins have gotten from recruiting. Multiple commits have praised Coach Foster and the assistant coaches for playing a big factor in why they chose UCLA. After former head coach Chip Kelly was largely criticized for his approach to recruiting, Foster has prioritized recruiting high school prospects since taking over as the Bruins' next head coach in February.
Johnson attends Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California, where he is entering his senior season. Johnson received just one other offer before UCLA offered him on June 19, 2024. Prior to his offer from the Bruins, UMass offered Johnson over a year ago on May 24, 2023.
Johnson and his teammates' blocking led a strong rushing attack for Orange Lutheran during his junior season, including the team rushing for over 400 yards during their first two games of the 2023 season.
The incoming high school senior joins a recruiting class led by four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava and four-star safety Jadyn Hudson. The Bruins additionally have linebacker Weston Port, tight ends Dylan Sims and Noah Flores, running back Karson Cox, wide receiver Jace Brown, cornerbacks Chase Coleman and Kuron Jabari Jr., defensive linemen Scott Taylor, Tyler Partlow, and Epi Sitanilei, quarterback Colton Gumino, long snapper Halakilangi Muagututia Jr., and offensive lineman Garrison Blank.