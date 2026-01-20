UCLA Takes Home Visit With Elite 2027 Lineman

With the 2026 transfer portal now closed, UCLA and head coach Bob Chesney have gotten to work on the high school recruiting trail as the new Bruins staff begins targeting some of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Over the past few days, UCLA has made progress with several elite 2027 prospects, including a five-star defensive lineman whom some of the Bruins staff recently took a home visit with.

Bruins Staff Takes Home Visit With Five-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman

On Jan. 17, UCLA defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and linebackers coach Vic So’oto traveled to Fontana, California, for a home visit with Marcus Fakatou, a five-star defensive lineman at Orange Lutheran High School.

Fakatou shared a photo of himself and his family with the Bruins’ coaches on X, writing, “Thank you [coach Suiaunoa] and [Coach So’oto] for stopping by our home. Appreciate the love🙏🏽 #GoBruins.”

With the offseason in full swing for UCLA, Chesney has been sending several of his coaches out on the road to recruit some of the Bruins’ top targets, and Fakatou is a prospect the program would undoubtedly love to land.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Orange Lutheran star ranks among the nation’s top defensive lineman recruits, with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as the No. 35 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 2 defensive lineman, and the No. 3 prospect from California.

Before Chesney took over at UCLA, the Bruins’ recruiting staff extended an offer to Fakatou in November. Now, the new coaching staff is working hard to position themselves as a contender in the five-star defensive lineman’s recruitment.

Several programs have already made significant progress in Fakatou's recruitment. Rivals’ Adam Gorney recently reported that Oregon, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Texas are the schools most in the mix to land him.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney poses at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins face an uphill battle even to have a chance to win Fakatou’s recruitment. Still, the home visit should allow the new UCLA staff to begin building a relationship with the California native, which should help the program's standing in his recruitment.

Fakatou hasn’t set a commitment date, and as of now, there’s no timeline for his decision. That should give the Bruins plenty of time to make progress in his recruitment over the coming months.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although it remains a long shot for UCLA to secure Fakatou’s commitment, the home visit by Suiaunoa and So’oto should at least help the Bruins establish themselves as a serious contender for one of the top defensive players in the 2027 class.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .