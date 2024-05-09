UCLA Football: Bruins Use Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef to Take Shot at Trojans
The UCLA Bruins football program is hard at work, getting ready for its debut in the Big 10 conference. The team has been extremely busy in the offseason, securing brand-new coaches and a new culture that preaches toughness.
New head coach DeShaun Foster is set to ring in the new era of Bruins football, and now the team has gone out to remind everyone that they are still deep cross-town rivals with the USC Trojans.
The world has been captivated by the diss tracks between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake, with one of Kendrick's tracks being used by multiple sports teams, including the Bruins. That track is "Not Like Us," which refer to Kendrick calling out Drake and his crew for not being like the respected rappers in the hip-hop game.
The song has since been used by teams who are attempting to use this message to promote their uniqueness. Being that Kendrick is from Compton, California, it makes perfect sense that L.A.-based teams have used the track.
The Trojans first used the song in a hype video that showcased their intense practice. However, the Bruins took things a step further by using the song in a hype video showcasing their victories and tackles of their cross-town rivals.
The simple caption of "We know you not like us!!" says it all. The Bruins took several shots at the Bruins in the video, including literal shots from players tackling the Trojans. The team also showcased a lopsided 38-20 score, which is rubbing salt in the proverbial wound.
Both the Trojans and Bruins will be facing one another again in the Big 10 conference, and it's clear to see that the rivalry for L.A. is alive and well.