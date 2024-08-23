UCLA Football: Bruins WR Compares Offense To a Buffet
Bruins redshirt senior Logan Loya believes the new offensive scheme allows the entire group of receivers to find success this season, comparing it to that of eating at a buffet.
“Everyone eats,” Loya told Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times, “and we don’t just do short [passes], we don’t just do long, we don’t just do medium, we don’t just run to the inside, to the outside, we’ve got everything in there. I mean, the playbook is huge. We’ve got every play you could think of.”
Loya is the returning leader in receiving yards for UCLA, but with several talented receivers on the roster, he may find himself in the back end of the group.
UCLA's new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has implemented a pro-style offense this season. The scheme is certainly more receiver-friendly this year which plays well into the strengths of the program. The wide receiver group has solid depth and the offensive weapons are slated to make a huge impact on the field.
The undisputed leader of the promising receiver group is Michael J. Sturdivant. Along with Loya, the red shirt junior has also spoken highly of the new scheme.
“EB (Eric Bieniemy) does a good job of moving all of us around whether we’re the one, the two, the three," Sturdivant said. "So it’s good. Really good to be comfortable playing inside and outside.”
Bieniemy's infinite playbook has sparked excitement among his receivers but has also encouraged players to go the extra mile in adjusting to the new offense.
"EB's playbook is definitely a different one for me," Sturdivant said. "I've been studying it a lot coming out here early to practice, walking through the script and making sure I get comfortable with the offense. He's been a great teacher."
Despite the promising depth at receiver, several people have speculated how successful the Bruins football program can be in a new conference.
UCLA begins the uphill climb on Aug. 31 against Hawaii. The season opener is the first opportunity for the program to prove doubters wrong.
Not only are the Bruins unranked, they are also projected to finish in the bottom five of Big Ten schools. The Blue and Gold have only used this as motivation to play at a high level, according to Foster.
“They’re not worried about it, but we’re fired up,” Foster said. “It is a little light underneath you a little bit, so we just take it in stride and you just better hope that you didn’t say something and I beat you because it’s going to be bad.”