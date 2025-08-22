Travis Kelce Shared Special Moment With Former Coach Before Bears-Chiefs Game
When the Chiefs take on the Bears for their preseason finale Friday night, sparks could fly between players and coaches alike.
The game carries a special weight as Kansas City is set to face ex-offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was hired as the Bears' new running backs coach this past February following a yearlong stint at UCLA. Bieniemy, who spent a decade coaching the Chiefs alongside Andy Reid (five years as running backs coach, five years as offensive coordinator), will now face his former team on the other end of the sidelines.
Ahead of the preseason matchup, Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce shared a sweet hug with Bieniemy, and the two chatted for a bit:
Bieniemy was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018, the same year Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City's starter. Mahomes and the Chiefs would go on to make three Super Bowl appearances (and win it twice) during Bieniemy's tenure as offensive coordinator.
There doesn't appear to be any bad blood between Bieniemy and Kansas City after their mostly amicable break-up years ago. Kelce and the rest of the team are likely wishing the 56-year-old nothing but the best as he tries to hold onto a job following his last two short-lived coaching stints.