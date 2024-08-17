UCLA Football: Bruins Star WR Praises Eric Bieniemy's Offensive System Early On in Camp
UCLA's J. Michael Sturdivant is one of the leading Bruins of the deep receiving core. The wideout enjoys the flexibility he has within new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's system.
“I’m comfortable doing anything,” Sturdivant told reporters after practice on Thursday. “EB (Eric Bieniemy) does a good job of moving all of us around whether we’re the one, the two, the three. So it’s good. Really good to be comfortable playing inside and outside.”
Bieniemy joins the Blue and Gold with 23 years of coaching experience under his belt. He's been a part of the coaching staff in the NFL as well as at the collegiate level. Bieniemy was an offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs and won two Super Bowls with the franchise.
This is Bieniemy's second stint with UCLA. He was a running backs coach from 2003-05.
Fast forward to 2024, Bieniemy joins a Bruin program led by head coach DeShaun Foster to reignite the school as a highly-touted football mecca.
"EB (Eric Bieniemy) knows what he's doing. He's very proven and this offense is going to be very good," the wideout said. "I'm excited to play for EB, for coach Foster, and to go and have a good season."
Bieniemy brings a different kind of offense than Sturdivant and his teammates are used to. The offensive coordinator is implementing a complex scheme that many NFL teams use similarly. As players adjust to the new offense, Sturdivant has gone the extra mile to get acquainted with Bieniemy's scheme.
"EB's playbook is definitely a different one for me," the red shirt junior said. "I've been studying it a lot coming out here early to practice, walking through the script and making sure I get comfortable with the offense. He's been a great teacher."
Sturdivant will likely play a more impactful role this season. The receiver is just one of two returners to have experience playing for the Blue and Gold.
In the 2023 season, the wideout recorded 597 receiving yards and four scores. It's likely that Sturdivant's numbers will look different this season given the new regime.
Last year's offense wasn't very outside receiver friendly, but under new offensive coordinator Bieniemy, Sturdivant has the opportunity to make splash plays all season.
"I just want to do my job," Sturdivant said. "When the ball comes to me, I want to make the play and when I'm setting up a play for another teammate, I'm going to do my job."