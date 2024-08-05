UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Offers No Timetable of Return on Two Injured Bruins
UCLA football running back Deshun Murrell and defensive lineman Gary Smith III are both working through injuries as the Bruins continue into camp.
Head coach DeShaun Foster shared that Murrell recently underwent surgery to remove scar tissue, while Smith is currently using crutches. Foster did not offer a timetable for when either player will be ready to return this season.
Murrell has appeared in just one game for UCLA in his career, recording a total of six carries for 34 yards in a 2022 game against Alabama State. He has missed the majority of playing so far recovering from back-to-back torn ACLs. He has been with the Bruins since 2021 and hopes to be ready to return by the fall.
Before he arrived at UCLA, Murrell rushed for 2,334 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2020, his senior year of high school. Murrell originally committed to UCLA in June 2020 but de-committed from the program that November. Less than a month later, he committed again to UCLA and signed his National Letter of Intent with the Bruins.
Smith is entering his fifth season of college football, and third season with the Bruins. In 2023, the 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive lineman recorded 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks for a Bruins defense that ranked 10th overall in yards allowed per game, 14th in scoring defense, and fifth in sacks. In his first season with UCLA in 2022, Smith put up 18 total tackles, one pass deflection, and one sack.
Before coming to Westwood, Smith spent two seasons at Duke University. In 2020, Smith notched nine total tackles and then put up 24 total tackles, one pass deflection, and one sack in 2021. Following the season, Smith entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1, committing to UCLA on Jan. 29.
The Shelbyville, Tennessee native was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, signing with Duke before the 2021 season. He will look to return at some point this season and help a defensive line led by defensive tackle Jay Toia.
Running back Jalen Berger, who recently transferred from Michigan State, had a season-ending injury a season ago. Foster stated that Berger is mostly working on getting into football shape after the injury.
The Bruins begin the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Hawaii, before holding their Big Ten opener against Indiana on Sep. 14 at the Rose Bowl.