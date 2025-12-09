UCLA Hoops Lands Three-Star 2026 Center

After avoiding high school recruiting entirely and relying solely on transfer portal additions in the 2025 recruiting cycle, many fans were eager to see what UCLA head coach Mick Cronin's recruiting strategy would be during the 2026 cycle.

Cronin and his staff have targeted several high school prospects throughout the cycle, and on Monday, the Bruins finally received good news by securing a commitment from a three-star center.

Three-Star 2026 Center Commits to UCLA

On Dec. 8, Javonte Floyd, a three-star center from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, announced on Instagram that he is committing to UCLA, writing, "California Dreaming."

UCLA had been targeting Floyd throughout his recruitment, and back in October, UCLA on SI reported that the young center had named the Bruins as one of his final two schools alongside UAB.

Floyd considered offers from UCLA, UAB, Iowa, Clemson, and Purdue before making his decision. However, after taking an official visit to Westwood over the weekend, he ultimately determined that the Bruins were the best fit for him and became the program's first high school commit in over a year.

While Floyd isn't a blue-chip prospect, he's a solid recruit who should be able to make an impact for the Bruins in his freshman season. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 173 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 28 center, and the No. 13 prospect from Georgia.

At 6'9", Floyd is an undersized center, but he fills out his frame well, weighing 220 pounds. That should help him compete in the post against other power conference bigs. He's a defensive-minded player who's physical and strong in the post, traits that Cronin undoubtedly loves.

Landing Floyd is exactly what the Bruins needed to jumpstart their 2026 recruiting class. Now that they've secured their first commitment, UCLA will likely use it to build momentum with other top prospects they are targeting.

In addition to Floyd, the Bruins have also been pursuing Christian Collins, a five-star power forward from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, who named UCLA as one of his final three schools back in November.

If UCLA can finish the 2026 cycle with both Collins and Floyd committed, it would allow Cronin to focus on building his roster through the transfer portal and also bring in some promising young talent.

Regardless of what the rest of the Bruins' 2026 recruiting class ends up looking like, landing Floyd is a great start, and he's a player that UCLA fans should be fired up about.

