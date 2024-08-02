UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Reveals the Addition of Former Carolina Panthers Coach
The UCLA Bruins are entering the Big Ten conference with a lot of changes. One of the biggest is former running back DeShaun Foster taking over head coaching duties after Chip Kelly left the program to be the offensive coordinator of Ohio State.
Foster has spent the Spring and Summer months putting together a new coaching staff that is set to take the team into this new era.
One of the biggest additions the Bruins have received from a coaching standpoint is former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, who will now serve as the OC for UCLA.
Bieniemy isn't the only former NFL coach who has come over to the Bruins. Juan Castillo was brought over from the Washington Commanders, Erik Frazier came over from the Tennessee Titans, and Foster also announced the team is reuniting with former strength and conditioning coach, Corey Miller.
When speaking to reporters at training camp, Foster announced that he brought Miller back.
“We had a transition in strength coaches,” Foster said after practice on Thursday. “I brought Corey Miller back. [Keith Belton] went to the Dallas Mavericks and I brought Corey from the Carolina Panthers. He said that (the players) had an awesome summer just transitioning into his style from KB’s.”
Miller most recently served as UCLA’s director of speed and movement from 2022-2023, before he landed a job with the Panthers as assistant director of strength and conditioning.
"I was impressed by Coach Miller's ability to get the most out of players during his previous time with our program," said Foster via the Bruins official release. "With his added NFL experience, I feel there is no one better to uphold our pillars while preparing the Bruins for Big Ten Conference play and beyond."
The Bruins have been preparing to challenge the teams in the Big Ten conference by revamping the team's coaching staff. With so many talented coaches at their disposal, the football program could become the best it's ever been.
In 2023, the Bruins ended the season with a 7-5 record. They missed out on the CFP but managed to beat Boise State in the LA Bowl with a final score of 35-22.
The hope is the Bruins can return to proper form in 2024, and challenge the upper-echelon teams in the Big Ten like their cross-town rivals in USC, Oregon, Penn State, and Washington for a spot in the CFP.