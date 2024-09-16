UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Receives Surprising Update After Suffering Injury in Week 2
Former UCLA Bruins and current NFL defensive end Laiatu Latu suffered an injury during the Indianapolis Colts vs Green Bay Packers game on Sunday after suffering what has been categorized as a hip injury.
The hope was that Latu was set to become a huge part of the Colts' defense in the same way that he had been while playing for UCLA. However, it has taken the Colts a bit to get the hopeful rookie standout going. Thankfully, what appeared to be a serious injury isn't going to derail his rookie season too much.
According to longtime NFL insider Jordan Schultz, "Source: rookie pass rusher Laiatu Latu, who left Sunday’s game vs the with a hip injury, “should be fine.” Latu will undergo further tests today to confirm, but it appears Indy dodged a bullet."
Latu currently has one tackle and one fumble recovery and has only gotten going in the 2024 season. Losing the young defensive end for significant time will place some strain on the pass rush for the Colts.
Fellow defensive end DeForest Buckner is also injured, leaving the defensive end depth a bit thin. With Latu presumably missing time, Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis are likely to have increased roles.
Latu was a monster while at UCLA, especially in his senior season. In 2023, Latu secured 13 sacks, leading to securing a Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, a Lombardi Award, and a Ted Hendricks Award. Latu was also given a Unanimous All-American nod.
Latu was the cornerstone of a deeply physical Bruins defense that led to the team securing a 7-5 record and ending 2023 as the No. 17 ranked team in the NCAA.
Latu was drafted No. 15 overall by the Colts and was meant to be the pass rush expert the team needs. However, the injury will derail what could have been a solid season.
The good news is Latu is young and has an entire season ahead of him. His hip injury is not going to keep him out long-term, but it sounds like there could be a week or two the Colts will now be without their budding edge rusher.
The Colts are set to take on the Chicago Bears on Sep. 22, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sep. 29. Both teams have the ability to stretch the field, so the hope is Latu can heal up quickly to help the defense contain both Caleb Williams and Justin Fields.
