Bob Chesney Lands First Commits as UCLA Head Coach

The Bob Chesney era at UCLA had a rocky start in recruiting. During the Early National Signing period, the Bruins' four four-star commits decommitted from the program, causing their class to plummet in the national recruiting rankings.

However, Chesney has begun to make his presence felt in Westwood, as in the last 24 hours, the new UCLA head coach has secured three commitments for the Bruins.

Chesney Secures Three 2026 Commits for UCLA

On Dec. 4, D.J. Bordeaux, a three-star quarterback from Legend High School in Parker, Colorado, announced on X that he would be committing to UCLA, marking Chesney's first commit as the Bruins head coach.

Then one day later, on Dec. 5, UCLA announced on X that they had signed Micahel Price, a three-star offensive lineman from Huntsville High School in Huntsville, Alabama. Price had previously been committed to James Madison, where Chesney used to coach.

Shortly after Price committed, UCLA received good news again as the Bruins signed Jayden Fox, a three-star running back from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado, who had previously been committed to UNLV.

While neither Bordeaux, Price, nor Fox is a top-tier prospect, they all have the potential to become stars for the Bruins. Here's a look at each recruit and how UCLA ultimately secured them.

Who is D.J. Bordeaux?

Bordeaux received interest from many programs during his initial recruitment, but ultimately committed to Boston College in April. However, while Chesney was still with James Madison, the Dukes extended an offer to him in November, and the young quarterback decommitted from the Eagles shortly after.

However, instead of committing to James Maidson, Bordeaux waited patiently until Chensey was hired by the Bruins and decided to follow the head coach out west.

Landing Bordeaux was crucial for the Bruins, as he became their first and only quarterback commit in the 2026 cycle. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 1,055 overall player nationally, the No. 54 quarterback, and the No. 15 prospect from Colorado.

Who is Michael Price?

Price is a 6'5", 280-pound interior offensive lineman prospect. During his initial recruitment, he attracted interest from several Group of Six programs, including James Madison. Chensey secured a commitment from Price in June, and the young offensive lineman was set to join the Dukes' 2026 class.

However, when Chesney took the UCLA job, Price held off on signing with James Madison. After evaluating his options for a couple of days, he decided to follow his head coach to California and join the Bruins' 2026 class.

Price is a solid prospect with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as the No. 1,826 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 141 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 75 recruit from Alabama.

Who is Jayden Fox?

Fox is a talented running back prospect who has had an interesting recruitment journey. He initially committed to UConn in June, but decommitted from the program in October. After his decommitment from the Huskies, he was pursued by Boise State and UNLV, and ultimately committed to the Rebels in November.

However, he never officially signed with UNLV, and after receiving an offer from Chesney and the Bruins, he decommitted from the Rebels and signed with UCLA.

Fox is a solid recruit, with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as the No. 1005 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 61 running back, and the No. 14 prospect from Colorado.

