UCLA Football Practice Report: August 29

The start of the regular season is five days away, and the Bruins got back on the practice field to kick off their official game week.

UCLA football suited up in shells Monday morning, easing into their preparations for Bowling Green coming to town on Saturday. It was yet another standard practice for the Bruins, but there were still some important developments that came to light regardless.

Preferred walk-on freshman Chase Barry appears to be the starting punter at the moment. Kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira had taken starter's reps through most of fall camp, but Barry took most of the reps on Friday and all of them on Monday.

There were a few punting drills on the docket for UCLA in the open portion of practice, the first of which was a short-range pursuit drill where defenders tried to down the ball inside the 10. Running back Keegan Jones was one of several Bruins who were able to leap over the goal line while saving the ball, while most of the reps ended in fair catches.

Logan Loya is the No. 1 punt returner, with Kazmeir Allen backing him up and Jake Bobo serving as the third-stringer.

Defensive back Alex Johnson underwent a notable number change, going from No. 19 to No. 36. Ethan Fernea wore No. 36 the past few seasons, after coach Chip Kelly decided to give it to a walk-on every year in honor of Nick Pasquale, a former UCLA receiver who died in a car crash in 2013.

Johnson was not on scholarship when reporters asked Kelly about it a few weeks ago, but this honor could signal that he is in line to receive one ahead of his redshirt junior year.

The non-scout team running backs were Zach Charbonnet, Keegan Jones, TJ Harden and recent receiver transplant Colson Yankoff. Deshun Murrell, Christian Grubb, Brian Kowall and Josiah Gonzales were either injured or with the scout team.

The only player visible in the injured area was quarterback-turned-receiver Sean Holland. Linebacker Kain Medrano was a full participant in drills after spending the past few weeks on the side, bringing the Bruins closer to full strength at that position.

Linebacker Joquarri Price remained missing while rehabbing an injury, and Kelly said receiver Ezavier Staples was busy recovering from an injury of his own. Price, Staples and offensive lineman Liam Douglass represent the only significant injuries on the team, provided that linebacker Damian Sellers and offensive lineman Patrick Selna's respective absences are not health-related.

UCLA has practices open to the media Tuesday and Wednesday morning, then will emerge for their game against Bowling Green on Saturday morning.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated