UCLA Drops an Ugly Game to Wisconsin
The Bruins would enter this game as a three-point underdog, something UCLA is not used to. Here is how the game broke down.
First Half
The Bruins would get absolutely thrashed to start the game. Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr have been the only contributors this game scoring two each. The Badgers have been dominate from three to start, a big reason for their 13-0 run in the last 3:52. 6-16 Wisconsin with 13:10 left.
UCLA is still struggling to defend the three, as Wisconsin is 5/8 from three to start the game. Trent Perry has been the only contributor since the last update, adding a layup-and-one. UCLA looks rough so far, hopefully something changes soon. 9-22 Wisconsin with 11:07 left.
From bad to ugly, UCLA cannot get anything going. This can really be pinned on UCLA's scoring threats going cold. Tyler Bilodeau has still not scored yet, and Dent has only scored four points so far. UCLA has cut the lead significantly, but it is still not enough. 19-33 Wisconsin with 6:38 left.
The bleeding has continued, the Bruins have no answers on offense or defense. Tyler Bilodeau still has not scored and it has become clear how much UCLA needs his production now. Trent Perry has been the primary scorer with seven. 21-38 Wisconsin with 3:41 left,
The Bruins have gone on a little run to end the first half; they have a lot to do in the second if they want to walk out of Wisconsin with a win. Bilodeau has started to make an impact, scoring two quick baskets. UCLA is still down 31-45.
Second Half
The Bruins defense has been alright to start the second half, however the offense has not been able to match. The Badgers have only scored four points in 3:30 seconds, giving the Bruins plenty of opportunities to bring this game closer. 36-49 Wisconsin with 16:30 left.
The offense has been frustrating to say the least, however the defense continues to show promise in the second half. Once the offense is able to convert on the turnovers the defense has forced UCLA should be back in this game. 44-56 Wisconsin with 12:10 left.
Eric Dailey has finally found his rhythm and has spearheaded the Bruins back into this game with a few quick mid-range shots assisted by Dent. Trent Perry finally gave UCLA their first three of the game, making their total 1/15. 56-66 Wisconsin with 7:47 left.
The Bruins momentum has started to fade at the worst time possible. Eric Dailey Jr has gotten cold, and Bilodeau has also had trouble finding scoring opportunities. This game should be close but the offense has stalled out. 59-72 Wisconsin with 3:58 left.
It looks like the Bruins have officially ran out of luck, the offense has still not been able to crawl back into this game. Donovan Dent was able to hit a shot to put the Bruins within nine, however there is simply not enough time for the Bruins to get back into this game. 67-76 UCLA with 1:16 left.
FINAL SCORE: 80-71 Wisconsin
